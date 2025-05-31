Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Covid-19 Update: Delhi Reports Over 290 Active Cases, 1 Death

2025-05-31 12:01:36
(MENAFN- Live Mint) According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Delhi today saw 294 active and one death as cases rise in the national capital and there are 56 more cases since yesterday. It reports the death of a“60 years old female with Acute Intestinal Obstruction Post Laprotomy along with Covid 19 finding incidental”.

(More to come)

