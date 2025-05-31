Bol Bachchan To Drishyam: Ajay Devgn's Low-Budget Blockbusters That Ruled The Box Office

Ajay Devgn's Low-Budget Blockbusters: Ajay Devgn is the producer of the upcoming film 'Maayi' and his 'Drishyam 3' was recently announced. Here's a look at Ajay's films made on a budget under 100 crore that raked in huge profits.

1. Released in 2011, Ajay Devgn's 'Singham' was made on a 40 crore budget and earned a whopping 157.89 crore.

2. Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' had a budget of 50 crore. Released in 2022, the film earned a staggering 345 crore.

3. Ajay Devgn's 'De De Pyaar De' was released in 2019. Made on a 50 crore budget, it earned 143 crore at the box office.

4. Ajay Devgn's 2019 film 'Total Dhamaal' was made on a 90 crore budget. The film did a whopping 228.27 crore of business.

5. Ajay Devgn's 2018 film 'Raid' shook the box office. Made on a budget of 40 crore, the film did a business of 153.62 crore.

6. Ajay Devgn's 'Golmaal Again' was released in 2017. Made on a budget of 70 crore, the film earned a staggering 310.98 crore.

7. Ajay Devgn's 2015 film 'Drishyam' created a storm at the box office. Made on a budget of 62 crore, the film earned 197 crore.

8. Ajay Devgn's 'Son of Sardaar' was made on a budget of 30 crore. Released in 2012, the film did a business of 161.48 crore.

9. Ajay Devgn's 2012 film 'Bol Bachchan' was a big hit at the box office. Made on a budget of 50 crore, the film earned 165 crore.

