Rekha Joins Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput To Celebrate New Wellness Brand Launch In Mumbai
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, has added another feather to her cap as she has marked her entry into the wellness space.</p><p>The launch event for her new wellness brand, Dhun, took place in Mumbai on Friday evening and was attended by several B-town celebrities.</p><p>Mira was joined by her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor. However, the event became even more special with the presence of legendary actress Rekha.</p><p>For the evening, Mira looked every bit gorgeous in a stunning off-shoulder white maxi dress. The dress had a soft, fairy-tale feel and flowed beautifully. Its fitted bodice and off-shoulder design gave it a touch of vintage charm. Mira styled her hair in soft waves and kept her look elegant and simple.</p><p>Shahid, on the other hand, looked sharp in an all-black outfit. His shirt had an open collar, and he completed the look with matching black trousers. The actor kept his look relaxed yet stylish.</p><p>Meanwhile, Rekha wore a lovely silk saree in a soft lavender shade with golden borders. Her statement sunglasses, matching accessories, and signature charm added grace to the event. The trio was all smiles as they posed for the cameras a look <img>The event was also attended by Shahid's family, including Ishaan Khatter, Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak, Sanah Kapur, and Ruhan Kapoor.</p><p>Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was last seen in Deva, which is currently streaming on Netflix. In the movie, Shahid portrays a rebellious police officer who delves into a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a perilous journey of investigation, while Pooja Hegde stars as the leading lady in the role of a journalist. Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Deva is an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrills and drama. It was released on January 31, 2025.</p>
