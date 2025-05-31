Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.5 Strikes Tibet, Highlighting Region's Seismic Risks

Tibet : An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale struck Tibet on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology said (NCS).

As per the NCS, the earthquake struck at a shallow depth of 10km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.5, On: 31/05/2025 03:11:19 IST, Lat: 29.03 N, Long: 87.06 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet."

EQ of M: 3.5, On: 31/05/2025 03:11:19 IST, Lat: 29.03 N, Long: 87.06 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet. For more information Download the BhooKamp App @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia twitter/MABBichsMj

- National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) May 30, 2025

Earlier on May 27, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 struck the region at a depth of 10km, the NCS said.

In a post on X, it said, "EQ of M: 3.6, On: 27/05/2025 22:16:07 IST, Lat: 34.74 N, Long: 80.58 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet."

EQ of M: 3.6, On: 27/05/2025 22:16:07 IST, Lat: 34.74 N, Long: 80.58 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet. For more information Download the BhooKamp App @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia twitter/mnLjE3ULOa

- National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) May 27, 2025

Shallow earthquakes like these are more dangerous than deeper ones due to their greater energy release closer to the Earth's surface. This causes stronger ground shaking and increased damage to structures and casualties, compared to deeper earthquakes, which lose energy as they travel to the surface.

The Tibetan Plateau is known for its seismic activity due to tectonic plate collisions.

Tibet and Nepal lie on a major geological fault line where the Indian tectonic plate pushes up into the Eurasian plate, and earthquakes are a regular occurrence as a result. The region is seismically active, causing tectonic uplifts that can grow strong enough to change the heights of the Himalayas' peaks, Al Jazeera reported.

"Education about earthquakes and earthquake-resilient buildings combined with funding for retrofits and resilient structures can help protect people and buildings when strong earthquakes occur," Marianne Karplus, a seismologist and geophysicist, told Al Jazeera.

"The earth system is very complex, and we cannot predict earthquakes. However, we can conduct scientific studies to better understand what causes earthquakes in Tibet and to better understand the shaking and impacts resulting from earthquakes," Karplus, who is a professor of Geological Sciences at the University of Texas at El Paso, told Al Jazeera.