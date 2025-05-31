World No Tobacco Day: 5 Surprising Things Linked To Tobacco Use

World No Tobacco Day, observed every year on 31st May, is a global initiative aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of tobacco use and the urgent need to reduce its impact on public health. The day serves as a reminder of the harmful effects of tobacco and encourages individuals, communities, and governments to take action against its widespread use.

Here are five surprising yet critical facts about tobacco that many people may not know:

Nicotine addiction develops quickly.

The primary addictive substance in tobacco is nicotine. Once someone starts using tobacco, the body rapidly becomes dependent on it. This makes quitting extremely challenging, as nicotine withdrawal can cause strong physical and psychological symptoms. Addiction is one of the main reasons people continue using tobacco despite knowing the risks.

Tobacco products contain hundreds of harmful chemicals.

While nicotine is the most well-known compound, tobacco smoke and chewable products also contain hundreds of toxic substances. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), approximately 80 of these are known carcinogens, or cancer-causing agents.

Tobacco use goes beyond smoking.

Although smoking cigarettes is the most common form, tobacco is also consumed in smokeless forms such as gutkha, khaini, and pan masala, especially in countries like India. These products are equally dangerous and contribute significantly to cancers of the mouth, throat, and digestive system.

Tobacco disproportionately affects low- and middle-income populations.

Around 80% of the world's tobacco users belong to low- and middle-income countries. These groups often face greater challenges in accessing healthcare, awareness, and cessation support, making them more vulnerable to the harmful consequences of tobacco use.

Tobacco causes a wide range of serious health issues.

Beyond lung cancer, it is a leading cause of cancers in multiple organs, including the mouth, throat, pancreas, and bladder. Tobacco smoke is also a major contributor to chronic respiratory diseases like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease).

Tobacco use is entirely preventable. While quitting is possible, recovery can take years. Preventing the initiation of tobacco use is the most effective strategy.

This World No Tobacco Day, let's raise awareness and promote a tobacco-free future. Health is a choice-let's choose it together.

Article written by- Dr Karthik K S, Surgical Oncologist, KMC Hospital, Dr B R Ambedkar Circle Mangalore