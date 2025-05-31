403
Raj Kundra Accuses Rajasthan Royals Promoter Of Financial Wrongdoing, Will Reveal Proof Soon
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Former Rajasthan Royals co-owner Raj Kundra, has announced that he will release documented evidence allegedly "exposing serious financial misconduct" of a key promoter of the team.</p><p>Taking to his social media handle, Raj Kundra accused the promoter of money laundering using offshore accounts and hiding financial transactions.</p><p>"I will soon be releasing documented evidence exposing serious financial misconduct, money laundering through offshore structures and hidden transactions involving a key promoter of the Rajasthan Royals.</p><p>This includes: Willful suppression of co-promoter rights and entitlements and pattern of deceit and manipulation in shareholder dealings</p><p>The truth will be shared soon, and the documents will speak for themselves," he wrote on LinkedIn.<img>He also posted an image that read "Karma Bol".</p><p>In 2009, Raj Kundra and his wife, actress Shilpa Shetty, acquired an 11.7 per cent stake in Rajasthan Royals for an estimated USD15.4 million.</p><p>However, his association with the franchise ended in 2015, after an alleged IPL corruption scandal was established, following controversies involving spot-fixing and betting allegations.</p>
