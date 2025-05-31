Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Vastu Shastra Guide: Auspicious Main Door Directions For Your Zodiac Sign

2025-05-31 12:00:56
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>According to Vastu Shastra, the main entrance of a house should face a specific direction for good luck. Otherwise, residents may face difficulties. Generally, east, north, and northeast-facing main doors are considered auspicious.</p><img><p>A Vastu-compliant home brings peace, health, and financial gains. If not, you might face various problems. East, north, and northeast-facing main doors are lucky. South-facing is inauspicious. However, as directions are linked to zodiac signs, certain directions are lucky for certain signs. Which zodiac signs benefit from a south-facing house?</p><img><p>For Aries, ruled by Mars, a south-facing house is auspicious. It promotes overall growth, social standing, and financial stability.</p><img><p>A south-facing main door is inauspicious for Taurus. It hinders progress and brings difficulties.</p><img><p>A south-facing main door is unsuitable for Gemini. It can lead to health problems.</p><img><p>A south-facing main door is auspicious for Cancer. It brings social respect, health, wealth, and career growth.</p><img><p>A south-facing house is very auspicious for Leo. It brings luck, prosperity, and social status.</p><img><p>A south-facing house is problematic for Virgo. It's not suitable and can attract problems.</p><img><p>A south-facing door brings mixed results for Libra. They experience moderate progress.</p><img><p>A south-facing house is lucky for Scorpio. It improves social and financial status, brings career success, and boosts confidence.</p><img><p>An east-facing main door is auspicious for Sagittarius. It opens doors to luck, knowledge, and spiritual growth.</p><img><p>A south-facing main door is unlucky for Aquarius. It brings hardships and hinders success despite efforts.</p><img><p>A south-facing house is lucky for Pisces. It brings luck, success, and social and financial well-being.</p><p>Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.</p>

