Vastu Shastra Guide: Auspicious Main Door Directions For Your Zodiac Sign

According to Vastu Shastra, the main entrance of a house should face a specific direction for good luck. Otherwise, residents may face difficulties. Generally, east, north, and northeast-facing main doors are considered auspicious.

A Vastu-compliant home brings peace, health, and financial gains. If not, you might face various problems. East, north, and northeast-facing main doors are lucky. South-facing is inauspicious. However, as directions are linked to zodiac signs, certain directions are lucky for certain signs. Which zodiac signs benefit from a south-facing house?

For Aries, ruled by Mars, a south-facing house is auspicious. It promotes overall growth, social standing, and financial stability.

A south-facing main door is inauspicious for Taurus. It hinders progress and brings difficulties.

A south-facing main door is unsuitable for Gemini. It can lead to health problems.

A south-facing main door is auspicious for Cancer. It brings social respect, health, wealth, and career growth.

A south-facing house is very auspicious for Leo. It brings luck, prosperity, and social status.

A south-facing house is problematic for Virgo. It's not suitable and can attract problems.

A south-facing door brings mixed results for Libra. They experience moderate progress.

A south-facing house is lucky for Scorpio. It improves social and financial status, brings career success, and boosts confidence.

An east-facing main door is auspicious for Sagittarius. It opens doors to luck, knowledge, and spiritual growth.

A south-facing main door is unlucky for Aquarius. It brings hardships and hinders success despite efforts.

A south-facing house is lucky for Pisces. It brings luck, success, and social and financial well-being.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.