Ecuador Name Valencia, Plata In Squad For World Cup Qualifiers
Internacional's Valencia has missed the Porto Alegre club's past six games due to a hamstring strain, while Flamengo's Plata has been sidelined since April with a knee injury, reports Xinhua.
"They are in a complicated situation but they are currently in the process of recovering," Ecuador manager Sebastian Beccacece told reporters.
The Argentine coach recalled Leonardo Campana and Angelo Preciado, who missed Ecuador's last double header of qualifiers in March with injuries.
As expected, the 28-man squad includes Brighton left-back Pervis Estupinan, Paris Saint-Germain center-back Willian Pacho and Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie.
Ecuador will meet Brazil in Guayaquil on June 5 and Peru in Lima five days later.
Beccacece's men are currently second in the 10-team South American group with four qualifiers remaining. The top six teams will automatically qualify for next year's World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada while the seventh-ranked side will dispute a playoff.
Ecuador squad:
Goalkeepers: Hernan Galindez, Moises Ramirez, David Cabezas, Gonzalo Valle.
Defenders: Pervis Estupinan, Cristian Ramirez, Xavier Arreaga, Willian Pacho, Piero Hincapie, Joel Ordonez, Felix Torres, Angelo Preciado.
Midfielders: Bryan Ramirez, Jhegson Mendez, Alan Franco, Moises Caicedo, Pedro Vite, Kendry Paez, Alan Minda, Yaimar Medina, Gonzalo Plata, John Yeboah, Jhon Mercado, Nilson Angulo, Denil Castillo.
Forwards: Leonardo Campana, Kevin Rodriguez, Enner Valencia.
