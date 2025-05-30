UAE: Gang Of Four Faces Trial For Stealing 20 Macbook Pro Laptops

Four men face trial at the Dubai Criminal Court for allegedly stealing 20 MacBook Pro laptops from two employees of an electronics trading company during a delivery in Al Baraha area.

According to police investigations, the company had tasked two of its staff with delivering the laptops to another firm located in in Al Baraha. When the employees arrived at the location, they were approached by four men who falsely claimed to be expecting the delivery.

The suspects took the laptops , tied the two employees to chairs, and fled the scene.

The victims managed to alert Dubai Police, who immediately responded to the scene. Officers lifted fingerprints and reviewed surveillance footage to identify the suspects. A manhunt was then launched to track down the culprits.

Police first arrested one of the suspects, who later cooperated and led officers to another accomplice. The remaining two were eventually tracked down and taken into custody.

During questioning, all four men confessed to the robbery. Police were also able to recover all 20 stolen laptops, which the suspects intended to sell at reduced prices to another electronics company.

In another case, a 35-year-old Asian man has been sentenced to one month in jail and deportation after being convicted of stealing a laptop from a woman he lured through a fake job advertisement posted on social media, a Dubai court has ruled.

According to court records, the victim responded to the job ad and contacted the accused. He asked her to bring her laptop so he could install a programme allegedly related to the role. However, once she arrived, he distracted her, stole the device, and fled the location.

Dubai Police later arrested the suspect and recovered the stolen laptop, even though it had already been sold.

The Dubai Misdemeanours Court found him guilty of theft and ordered his immediate deportation after his prison term was completed.