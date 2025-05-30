UAE: Do Young Emiratis Still Know How To Perform Razfa, Other Cultural Dances?

A growing discussion among community members in the UAE has brought to light concerns about the younger generation's connection to traditional Emirati heritage, with some fearing that vital cultural practices like traditional dances are being overshadowed by modern influences.

Initiatives like those recently organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority that are being lauded as crucial steps in preserving national identity and instilling cultural values in youth.

Salem Al-Dhahri from Al Ain voiced a common observation:“Recently, we have noticed that some of our youth do not know how to perform the Razfa (a traditional dance from men) correctly... and if one of them does manage to perform it, they do so incorrectly, which is disheartening.”

He attributed this partly to the“diversity of cultures in our country,” where“some foreign cultures have mingled with this generation, leading them to learn more from styles and dances that stray from our traditions.” Al-Dhahri emphasised,“It is our duty, before anyone else, to uphold our values and customs .”

Amidst these concerns, Al-Dhahri highlighted a positive example he encountered:“I came across a video on TikTok ... from Nabd Al Falah, which showcased a beautiful and thoughtful approach to teaching children the art of Yola. The video combined discipline, education, and meaningful entertainment that reinforces national identity through this traditional Emirati art.”

This initiative is part of a series of heritage and interactive events organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority at the Nabd Al Falah Centre, which is affiliated with the Department of Community Development. The authority stated its aim is“to consolidate the national identity and enhance societal values and communication between generations.”

Events included Yola workshops specifically for boys, supervised by the authority's Emirati heritage specialists. Concurrently,“Khararif” (traditional storytelling) sessions were held for women and girls.

Rich in educational value

Khararif, a cornerstone of UAE's oral heritage, involves grandmothers narrating folk tales rich in educational values and moral principles like courage, honesty, and cooperation.

“These stories also contribute to preserving the local language and embodying customs and traditions, in addition to their recreational and educational role, especially at a time when the means of entertainment were limited,” the authority explained, noting their effectiveness in instilling wisdom in younger generations.

The activities at Nabd Al Falah reportedly“witnessed a great interaction from visitors ... in a scene that reflects the depth of societal link to cultural heritage, and stresses the importance of transferring it to new generations in a contemporary and interactive manner.”

The public has responded positively to such efforts, with many calling for their expansion. Samir Alajmi, from Ras Al-Khaimah, suggested,“Such educational methods, especially those rooted in our valuable cultural heritage, should be introduced as part of school activities across the UAE. Incorporating Yola, or similar traditional practices, into the school curriculum as a weekly activity would serve both as a fun and educational experience.”

Strengthening national identity

Arwa Al-Nuaimi from Al Ain echoed this sentiment, stating,“I hope to generalise the training of Yola across all councils in the country, as well as to hold sessions to teach the Emirati etiquette and heritage, because it helps in strengthening the national identity of children.”

Umm Zayed, a mother from Al Ain's Al Masoudi district, also expressed her support.“Yola is an Emirati folk art linked to weddings and happy occasions, and this makes it beloved by children. The initiative to teach Yola is useful for children, which we hope will be brought to every region's council.” She added,“Being a mother, I hope they apply this initiative in the Al Masoudi region council in Al Ain, as it instills in children the love of heritage and brings neighbours and the people of the region together.”

The Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority views this participation as part of its“ongoing efforts to enhance awareness of intangible heritage, and highlight its vital role in building a coherent and rooted society in its authentic values and culture.” The success of such programmes underscores the community's desire to see traditional Emirati culture thrive among its youth.