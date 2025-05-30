Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Eid Al Adha In UAE: Four Emirates Announce 4-Day Holiday For Public Sector

2025-05-30 11:22:36
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

With less than a week to go, UAE residents are eagerly awaiting official confirmation of the four-day Eid Al Adha holiday to finalise their plans for the long break.

Authorities in various emirates made separate announcements to advise residents on the number of days public sector employees will be entitled to get.

Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah's Departments of Human Resources said on Friday that employees will get a four-day public holiday for Eid Al Adha.

The holiday will begin on the Day of Arafat, which falls on June 5, and will continue till June 8.

Sharjah authorities have made a similar announcement regarding the upcoming long break. Official working hours will resume on Monday, June 9.

Government workers in Dubai will also get four days off, with their break beginning on June 5 and lasting till June 8; Eid Al Adha's final day.

On Wednesday, the Federal Authority of Human Resources announced that government employees in UAE will get a four-day weekend for Eid Al Adha this year.

