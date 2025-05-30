403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
World Telecommunication And Information Society Day 2025 Celebrated By IEI Qatar Chapter
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Institution of Engineers (India) Qatar Chapter in association with Oryx Universal College in partnership with Liverpool John Moores University organised a hybrid event on the theme 'Gender Equality and Digital Transformation' for the engineering community in Qatar.
The event, held in connection with the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2025, brought together engineers, academics, industry leaders, and students to explore the intersection of gender inclusivity and technological progress, marking a major step forward in regional and global efforts to build a more equitable and digitally empowered future.
Dr Hafeez Ur Rehman, dean, School of Computing and Data Science, Oryx Universal College, Doha, in his opening address highlighted the persistent gender disparities in the digital sector and emphasised the transformative role academic institutions must play in addressing them.
He called for collective action, urging all participants to move beyond discussion and towards practical steps that promote inclusivity and equity in the digital domain.
IEI Qatar Chapter honorary chairman Abdul Sathar in his presidential address stressed that the programme reflects the organisation's commitment to fostering awareness, education, and women empowerment.
Dr Sunil, president, Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers was the chief guest. He emphasised that collaboration across nations is key to achieving the dual goals of digital transformation and gender equality.
Engineer Nasser Jeham al Kuwari, chairman, Coreinfo and former CEO of Qatar Chemicals & Qafac, inaugurated the event and highlighted that the role of engineering institutions and academic partners in creating safe, inclusive, and opportunity-rich ecosystems for women and marginalised groups.
Dr Sobhana, additional director general telecom, Department of Telecommunications, Kerala Licensed Service Areas, addressed the audience with various development scenarios of Indian Telecommunication revolution. She urged global engineers to adopt inclusive digital strategies and policies that ensure everyone has equal access to the benefits of technology.
Dr Noora Fetais al-Marri, associate professor, Qatar University, stated that digital transformation must be inclusive by design, ensuring that no one is left behind as societies become increasingly connected. She highlighted the need to equip women and girls with digital skills, not just as users of technology but as leaders, creators, and decision-makers in the digital space.
Drawing from her experience in leadership and policy, she called for integrated efforts across education, industry, and governance to create environments where gender equity is embedded in digital progress.
Dr Buthaina al-Ansari, CEO of Qatar Greek Mediation, highlighted the transformative role of telecommunications in promoting social progress, economic empowerment, and gender equality. She spoke about the importance of bridging the digital divide, especially for women and youth in developing regions, noting that connectivity is not a luxury, but a fundamental right in today's digital era. She emphasised that telecommunication technologies, when used inclusively, can accelerate access to education.
Azmy Ameer, president and trustee, Oryx universal College, Doha, emphasised the critical role of education in driving both gender equity and digital transformation. He spoke about the college's commitment in creating inclusive learning environments that empower women and equip all students with future-ready digital skills.
Ameer highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts between academia and industry to ensure that digital transformation translates into real-world impact, particularly in emerging economies. He commended the launch of the Women Tech Forum as a timely initiative that aligns with the college's vision of promoting diversity, innovation, and global engagement in higher education.
Dr Abdulla highlighted the transformative power of digital technologies in shaping inclusive and resilient societies. He emphasised the importance of equity in access to digital tools and education, particularly for women and underrepresented communities. He also urged engineers and technologists to act not just as innovators, but as ethical leaders and changemakers, ensuring that the digital revolution benefits all sections of society.
Thaha Muhammed Abdul Kaareem, president, Indian Business and Professionals Council, shared insights on the role of the business community in advancing digital inclusion and gender equity. He stressed the importance of public-private partnerships in supporting digital transformation initiatives that are inclusive, sustainable, and aligned with global development goals.
Engineer Ahmed Jassim al-Jolo, president, Federation of Global Engineers (FGE), extended his gratitude to FGE representatives and engineering associations from the Philippines, Australia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, reflecting the collective commitment to gender-balanced and tech-forward advancement in engineering across borders.
A key highlight of the event was the formation of the 'Women Tech Forum', a platform dedicated to empowering women in technology and engineering. The forum aims to foster leadership, innovation, and collaboration among female professionals, students, and change-makers in the STEM fields.
Dilba, chair of the IEI Women's Qatar Chapter, said:“The launch of the Women Tech Forum is a commitment to inclusivity, equal opportunity, and unlocking the full potential of our engineering community.”
Prof Najdawi, vice president of Academic Affairs at Oryx Universal College, Doha, in his vote of thanks, reiterated that the promise of technology can only be fully realised when it is inclusive, accessible, and empowering for all.
The event, held in connection with the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2025, brought together engineers, academics, industry leaders, and students to explore the intersection of gender inclusivity and technological progress, marking a major step forward in regional and global efforts to build a more equitable and digitally empowered future.
Dr Hafeez Ur Rehman, dean, School of Computing and Data Science, Oryx Universal College, Doha, in his opening address highlighted the persistent gender disparities in the digital sector and emphasised the transformative role academic institutions must play in addressing them.
He called for collective action, urging all participants to move beyond discussion and towards practical steps that promote inclusivity and equity in the digital domain.
IEI Qatar Chapter honorary chairman Abdul Sathar in his presidential address stressed that the programme reflects the organisation's commitment to fostering awareness, education, and women empowerment.
Dr Sunil, president, Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers was the chief guest. He emphasised that collaboration across nations is key to achieving the dual goals of digital transformation and gender equality.
Engineer Nasser Jeham al Kuwari, chairman, Coreinfo and former CEO of Qatar Chemicals & Qafac, inaugurated the event and highlighted that the role of engineering institutions and academic partners in creating safe, inclusive, and opportunity-rich ecosystems for women and marginalised groups.
Dr Sobhana, additional director general telecom, Department of Telecommunications, Kerala Licensed Service Areas, addressed the audience with various development scenarios of Indian Telecommunication revolution. She urged global engineers to adopt inclusive digital strategies and policies that ensure everyone has equal access to the benefits of technology.
Dr Noora Fetais al-Marri, associate professor, Qatar University, stated that digital transformation must be inclusive by design, ensuring that no one is left behind as societies become increasingly connected. She highlighted the need to equip women and girls with digital skills, not just as users of technology but as leaders, creators, and decision-makers in the digital space.
Drawing from her experience in leadership and policy, she called for integrated efforts across education, industry, and governance to create environments where gender equity is embedded in digital progress.
Dr Buthaina al-Ansari, CEO of Qatar Greek Mediation, highlighted the transformative role of telecommunications in promoting social progress, economic empowerment, and gender equality. She spoke about the importance of bridging the digital divide, especially for women and youth in developing regions, noting that connectivity is not a luxury, but a fundamental right in today's digital era. She emphasised that telecommunication technologies, when used inclusively, can accelerate access to education.
Azmy Ameer, president and trustee, Oryx universal College, Doha, emphasised the critical role of education in driving both gender equity and digital transformation. He spoke about the college's commitment in creating inclusive learning environments that empower women and equip all students with future-ready digital skills.
Ameer highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts between academia and industry to ensure that digital transformation translates into real-world impact, particularly in emerging economies. He commended the launch of the Women Tech Forum as a timely initiative that aligns with the college's vision of promoting diversity, innovation, and global engagement in higher education.
Dr Abdulla highlighted the transformative power of digital technologies in shaping inclusive and resilient societies. He emphasised the importance of equity in access to digital tools and education, particularly for women and underrepresented communities. He also urged engineers and technologists to act not just as innovators, but as ethical leaders and changemakers, ensuring that the digital revolution benefits all sections of society.
Thaha Muhammed Abdul Kaareem, president, Indian Business and Professionals Council, shared insights on the role of the business community in advancing digital inclusion and gender equity. He stressed the importance of public-private partnerships in supporting digital transformation initiatives that are inclusive, sustainable, and aligned with global development goals.
Engineer Ahmed Jassim al-Jolo, president, Federation of Global Engineers (FGE), extended his gratitude to FGE representatives and engineering associations from the Philippines, Australia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, reflecting the collective commitment to gender-balanced and tech-forward advancement in engineering across borders.
A key highlight of the event was the formation of the 'Women Tech Forum', a platform dedicated to empowering women in technology and engineering. The forum aims to foster leadership, innovation, and collaboration among female professionals, students, and change-makers in the STEM fields.
Dilba, chair of the IEI Women's Qatar Chapter, said:“The launch of the Women Tech Forum is a commitment to inclusivity, equal opportunity, and unlocking the full potential of our engineering community.”
Prof Najdawi, vice president of Academic Affairs at Oryx Universal College, Doha, in his vote of thanks, reiterated that the promise of technology can only be fully realised when it is inclusive, accessible, and empowering for all.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment