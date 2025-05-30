Go Fest Anywhere, Anytime With Anyto! Win Free Global Tickets & SVIP
EVENT LOCATION & HIGHLIGHTS
Pokémon GO Fest 2025 includes live events in Osaka, Paris, and Jersey City, along with a global online event on June 28-29. Trainers will have the chance to catch Volcanion, Shiny Carbink and Frigibax, complete special research, and more.
HOW TO JOIN GO FEST 2025 REMOTELY
Step 1: Download and launch AnyTo
Visit the official AnyTo Location Changer website, download and install the desktop app, then click“Get Started”
Step 2: Connect your phone
Use Bluetooth, WIFI or USB to connect your phone to your PC. Follow the on-screen instructions.
Step 3: Select destination and teleport
Type in or click on a Go Fest city on the map (e.g., Osaka, Paris), then click“Move”, and you're there.
Grab AnyTo Go Fest Giveaway & Deals Now
1. 30%-70% OFF – Limited Time:
Enjoy the lowest prices of the year - get a 1-month plan starting at just $13.49.
Share Coordinates to Get SVIP:
2. Submit your favorite coordinates in the“Vote & Win” section.
-
1 coordinate = 1 day SVIP
Max: 7 days SVIP per account
3. Win Go Fest Global Tickets + PokéCoins
Share the official event poster with the hashtag #GoFestAnywhereAnytimewithAnyTo on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram. Top 1 user on each platform (based on likes + shares):
-
1x Go Fest Global Ticket
14,500 PokéCoins
SVIP Lifetime Plan
ADDITIONAL REWARDS FOR OTHERS USING THE HASHTAG:
-
Follow @AnyTo + 100+ likes/shares = 5,200 PokéCoins + SVIP 1-Year Plan
Follow @AnyTo + 60+ likes/shares = 2,500 PokéCoins + SVIP 3-Month Plan
Follow @AnyTo + 30+ likes/shares = 1,200 PokéCoins + SVIP 1-Month Plan
TOP SPOOFER FOR POKÉMON GO FEST 2025
AnyTo is a leading location changer for both iOS and Android, with no jailbreak or root needed. During Go Fest 2025, You can easily change your GPS location in seconds and catch rare Pokémon from anywhere in the world.
ANYTO KEY FEATURES:1-Click Teleport: Instantly jump to Go Fest city or anywhere you like. GPS Joystick: Walk naturally in any direction with smooth 360° movement. Live Map Radar: See nearby Shinies, IV100 Pokémon, Gyms, and G-MAX/D-MAX spawns in real time. Auto-Catch: The stystem will catch Pokémon for you automatically.
ABOUT IMYFONE ANYTO
iMyFone AnyTo is a safe and easy-to-use GPS location spoofer that supports iOS 18 and Android 15. No jailbreak or root needed. It's highly recommended by Pokémon GO players worldwide for its smooth performance, stability, and powerful features. With AnyTo, trainers can explore global events, catch rare Pokémon, and enjoy a truly free and flexible gaming experience.
