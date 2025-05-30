Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Medical Cannabis In Panama: The Challenge Of Implementation -

Medical Cannabis In Panama: The Challenge Of Implementation -


2025-05-30 11:05:00
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Panamanian Ministry of Health held the first meeting of the Technical Commission on Medicinal Cannabis, a key step in implementing Law No. 242 of 2021. Five companies have obtained licenses to operate in the sector. The Ministry of Health (Minsa) recently held the first meeting of the Technical Commission on Medicinal Cannabis, which represents a key step toward the implementation of Law No. 242, of October 13, 2021, which regulates the medicinal and therapeutic use of cannabis and its derivatives in Panama. One of the most notable advances is led by the Pan-American Cannabis Consortium, which has submitted all the required procedures to obtain a license to manufacture medicinal cannabis and its derivatives. The National Assembly in Panama approved a bill that would regulate the production, marketing, and export of hemp in the country and we are just waiting for President Mulino's signature.

MENAFN30052025000218011062ID1109618044

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search