403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Medical Cannabis In Panama: The Challenge Of Implementation -
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Panamanian Ministry of Health held the first meeting of the Technical Commission on Medicinal Cannabis, a key step in implementing Law No. 242 of 2021. Five companies have obtained licenses to operate in the sector. The Ministry of Health (Minsa) recently held the first meeting of the Technical Commission on Medicinal Cannabis, which represents a key step toward the implementation of Law No. 242, of October 13, 2021, which regulates the medicinal and therapeutic use of cannabis and its derivatives in Panama. One of the most notable advances is led by the Pan-American Cannabis Consortium, which has submitted all the required procedures to obtain a license to manufacture medicinal cannabis and its derivatives. The National Assembly in Panama approved a bill that would regulate the production, marketing, and export of hemp in the country and we are just waiting for President Mulino's signature.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment