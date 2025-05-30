Final Update: Looking For Investors For A Movie Theatre For Boquete In Panama

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) An experienced movie theatre group has put together all of the architectural plans and obtained seating for a Movie and Play Theatre that can be built in Boquete as a permanent structure. The seating already purchased is blue in color, with 200 seats available. The group has had a Theatre operating in Panama since 2021 or 2022 so this isn't their first rodeo. The films are all current as are seen in Panama City, David, or any major center. They just need the land space in Boquete and the interest from investors and are ready to start building right away if approved by the township of Boquete.

Here are some interesting facts: To build a proper movie theatre for shows and plays and special events, the cost is upwards to $200,000, $150,000 minimum. Much of the equipment has already been purchased. There is a top notch lady managing the day to day operations in their other Theatre who is willing to relocate to get the business up and running. We will need real estate agents to find a property, a local lawyer to work on the project, a construction company, someone from the municipality would be great, and most importantly, the investors for the project.

We do need an investment partner to get involved in management and be in total charge of the show for investors. Ticket profit margin is 50%, and with popcorn and other foods, well above 65% profit. For those truly interested, we will discuss all the details before any commitments are made. Write to us at ... and we will get this project started........

A convention center in Boquete has been talked about for years, so a Movie Theatre could be the perfect start to such a project. NewsroomPanama has agreed to provide help in putting interested parties together to make this project a reality. We will also provide a listing of shows and showtimes, and whether the shows are subtitled or dubbed.

If you have an interest as a service club, a business, a theatre group, an investor or you have specific skills related to the operation of Movie Theatres, please write to us at ... with the heading 'Theatre' or 'Theater' and state your interest in a small paragraph for consideration.

Everyone will receive replies...For those who are already signed up for the Investment Club, you will be receiving details May 31st. A large warehouse such as pictured below, would be perfect, and of course parking. Telly at the News Desk.