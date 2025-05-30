Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Coin Wave Analysis 30 May 2025


2025-05-30 11:04:38
Trump Coin: ⬇️ Sell

– Trump Coin broke the support zone

– Likely to fall to support level 10.00

Trump Coin recently broke the support zone between the support level 11.95 (which has been reversing the price from the start of May) and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward correction (2) from the start of April.

The breakout of this support zone continues the active impulse wave 3 of the intermediate impulse wave (3) from April.

Trump Coin can be expected to fall to the next round support level 10.00 (which stopped the previous wave 1 at the start of May).

