Monero Wave Analysis 30 May 2025

Monero: ⬇️ Sell

– Monero reversed from round resistance level 400.00

– Likely to fall to support level 300.00

Monero recently reversed down from the powerful round resistance level 400.00, standing far above the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The price will form the weekly Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Bearish Engulfing if it closes this week near the current levels – strong sell signal for Monero.

Given overbought reading on both weekly RSI and Stochastic, Monero can be expected to fall to the next round support level 300.00.