Record Attendance And Breakthrough Research Mark ICRA 2025 In Atlanta

Record-breaking ICRA 2025 highlights robotics breakthroughs and top research awards

May 30, 2025 by Mai Tao

The 2025 IEEE International Conference on Robotics and Automation (ICRA) concluded on 23 May in Atlanta with a record 7,006 attendees and 2,107 technical presentations across 326 sessions.

Held at the Georgia World Congress Center, the event showcased cutting-edge robotics research, including award-winning papers, demonstrations, and editorial contributions.

Nancy Amato, ICRA co-chair, says:“ICRA is the preeminent conference for robotics. The award-winning papers demonstrate some of the most important work in the field.”



Marginalizing and Conditioning Gaussians Onto Linear Approximations of Smooth Manifolds with Applications in Robotics – Zi Cong Guo, James Richard Forbes, Timothy Barfoot MAC-VO: Metrics-Aware Covariance for Learning-Based Stereo Visual Odometry – Yuheng Qiu, Yutian Chen, Zihao Zhang, Wenshan Wang, Sebastian Scherer. (Also awarded Best Paper on Robot Perception.)

Deploying Ten Thousand Robots: Scalable Imitation Learning for Lifelong Multi-Agent Path Finding – He Jiang, Yutong Wang, Rishi Veerapaneni, Tanishq Harish Duhan, Guillaume Adrien Sartoretti, Jiaoyang Li



ShadowTac – Giuseppe Vitrani et al. (tactile sensing)

Point and Go – Allie Wang et al. (assistive robotics)

TinySense – Zhitao Yu et al. (insect-scale aerial robotics)

Physics-Aware Robotic Palletization – Tianqi Zhang et al. (automation)

Robo-DM – Kaiyuan Chen et al. (robot learning)

Human-Agent Joint Learning – Shengcheng Luo et al. (HRI)

Soft Robot Worms – Carina Kaeser et al. (mechanisms/design)

Rodent Ankle Exoskeleton – Juwan Han et al. (medical robotics)

D(R, O) Grasp – Zhenyu Wei et al. (manipulation/locomotion)

PolyTouch – Jialiang Zhao et al. (field/service robotics) No Plan but Everything under Control – Vito Mengers, Oliver Brock (planning/control)

Pyojin Kim, Sajid Nisar, Hasan Poonawala, Marco Cognetti, Anh Nguyen

Abdalla Swikir, Long Zeng, Koutras Leonidas, Joao Marcos Correia Marques, Hyungtae Lim

Award-winning papers Best Conference PaperBest Student Paper (also Best Paper in Multi-Robot Systems)Additional Best Paper AwardsEditorial Board and Reviewer Awards Outstanding Associate Editors:Outstanding Reviewers:

“These editors and reviewers went above the call of duty,” said Seth Hutchinson, ICRA co-chair.

Kid COSMO: A Humanoid Robot Movie Character

– Developed by UCLA for Netflix's The Electric State, honored for its expressive humanoid capabilities.

Best Expo Demonstration

ICRA 2026 will take place in Vienna, Austria, from 1-5 June.

ICRA 2026 will take place in Vienna, Austria, from 1-5 June.