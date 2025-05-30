Record Attendance And Breakthrough Research Mark ICRA 2025 In Atlanta
May 30, 2025 by Mai Tao
The 2025 IEEE International Conference on Robotics and Automation (ICRA) concluded on 23 May in Atlanta with a record 7,006 attendees and 2,107 technical presentations across 326 sessions.
Held at the Georgia World Congress Center, the event showcased cutting-edge robotics research, including award-winning papers, demonstrations, and editorial contributions.
Nancy Amato, ICRA co-chair, says:“ICRA is the preeminent conference for robotics. The award-winning papers demonstrate some of the most important work in the field.”Award-winning papers Best Conference Paper
-
Marginalizing and Conditioning Gaussians Onto Linear Approximations of Smooth Manifolds with Applications in Robotics – Zi Cong Guo, James Richard Forbes, Timothy Barfoot
MAC-VO: Metrics-Aware Covariance for Learning-Based Stereo Visual Odometry – Yuheng Qiu, Yutian Chen, Zihao Zhang, Wenshan Wang, Sebastian Scherer. (Also awarded Best Paper on Robot Perception.)
-
Deploying Ten Thousand Robots: Scalable Imitation Learning for Lifelong Multi-Agent Path Finding – He Jiang, Yutong Wang, Rishi Veerapaneni, Tanishq Harish Duhan, Guillaume Adrien Sartoretti, Jiaoyang Li
-
ShadowTac – Giuseppe Vitrani et al. (tactile sensing)
Point and Go – Allie Wang et al. (assistive robotics)
TinySense – Zhitao Yu et al. (insect-scale aerial robotics)
Physics-Aware Robotic Palletization – Tianqi Zhang et al. (automation)
Robo-DM – Kaiyuan Chen et al. (robot learning)
Human-Agent Joint Learning – Shengcheng Luo et al. (HRI)
Soft Robot Worms – Carina Kaeser et al. (mechanisms/design)
Rodent Ankle Exoskeleton – Juwan Han et al. (medical robotics)
D(R, O) Grasp – Zhenyu Wei et al. (manipulation/locomotion)
PolyTouch – Jialiang Zhao et al. (field/service robotics)
No Plan but Everything under Control – Vito Mengers, Oliver Brock (planning/control)
-
Pyojin Kim, Sajid Nisar, Hasan Poonawala, Marco Cognetti, Anh Nguyen
-
Abdalla Swikir, Long Zeng, Koutras Leonidas, Joao Marcos Correia Marques, Hyungtae Lim
“These editors and reviewers went above the call of duty,” said Seth Hutchinson, ICRA co-chair.Best Expo Demonstration
-
Kid COSMO: A Humanoid Robot Movie Character
– Developed by UCLA for Netflix's The Electric State, honored for its expressive humanoid capabilities.
ICRA 2026 will take place in Vienna, Austria, from 1-5 June.
More information, including award paper access and session videos, is available at href="" target="_blank" ieee-icr .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment