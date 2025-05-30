Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Brainwave Duo Challenge At BPS

2025-05-30 11:01:30
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In a vibrant celebration of knowledge, collaboration, and family bonding, the Middle Section of Birla Public School conducted the Brainwave Duo Challenge, a unique parent-child quiz competition.
The event brought together 46 student-parent duos who tackled questions spanning general knowledge, current affairs, logical reasoning, and vocabulary.
Principal Dr Anand R Nair said the quiz not only promoted critical thinking but also strengthened the familial bond through shared academic pursuits. He congratulated the Middle Section headmistress Divya Mary Vincent and the team for organising the event. Headmaster (discipline and activities) Shijo P J also commended the participants for their spirited involvement.
The first position was secured by Mishika Saxena (class VI) and her father Ateendriya Saxena. Krisha Darak (class VIII) and her father Anant Darak secured the second position and Om Mahendra Patel (class VII) and his mother Rajat M Patel were awarded the third position.

MENAFN30052025000067011011ID1109618024

