Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Blue Day At MES KG

2025-05-30 11:01:30
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) MES Kindergarten celebrated Blue Day with great enthusiasm, turning the campus into a haven of all things blue. A warm-up session, ramp walk, models of blue objects such as butterflies, dolphins, and blue flowers, action song, dance performance, and wristband-making activity were among the itinerary. Parents and teachers played a key role in making Blue Day a memorable experience. Principal Dr Hameeda Kadar thanked the parents' group for their active participation and the teaching staff for their efforts in organising and guiding the children.

