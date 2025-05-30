Key Housing Announces May 2025 Featured Listing For Southern California, Focused On La Jolla Short Term Housing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Key Housing announces Veranda La Jolla as its June 2025 featured Southern California listing.- Bob LeeLA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Key Housing, California's top corporate and short-term housing provider at , proudly announces Veranda La Jolla as its featured Southern California listing for June 2025. Situated in the prestigious La Jolla Village neighborhood of San Diego , it offers an ideal blend of comfort, convenience, and coastal living for business travelers and families alike. Travelers from Europe and the UK looking for a "home away from home" should view the property on the website and possibly reach out for a free consultation with a rental specialist and other opportunities in San Diego County."Veranda La Jolla is the perfect combination of business efficiency and family-friendly things to do," said Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. "Its prime location near major business hubs and top educational institutions makes it a top choice for business folk seeking a balanced lifestyle in Southern California."Strategic Location for Business and LeisureLa Jolla is renowned for its booming business environment. It is home to esteemed institutions such as the University of California San Diego (UCSD), Scripps Research Institute, and numerous biotech and healthcare companies. Veranda La Jolla's proximity to business and cultural centers makes it an excellent choice for people who are attending business conferences, those engaging in collaborative research, or executives managing corporate affairs. The neighborhood's upscale shopping, dining, and cultural attractions also provide ample opportunities for relaxation and family enjoyment.Serviced Apartments Tailored for ComfortVeranda La Jolla offers a selection of newly renovated studio, one, and two-bedroom furnished apartments . Each unit features modern amenities, including hardwood-style flooring, updated cabinetry, and contemporary appliances. Spacious layouts, private balconies or patios, and ample storage ensure a comfortable and convenient living experience for individuals and families.Amenities For Business Travelers and FamiliesThe community boasts amenities aimed at enhancing the stay of business travelers and their families:.Resort-style swimming pool and spa for relaxation.State-of-the-art fitness center to maintain wellness routines.Business center and internet lounge for remote work needs.EV charging stations supporting sustainable transportation.Controlled access and on-site maintenance for peace of mindIdeal for International TravelersVeranda La Jolla's apartments provide a "home away from home" that resonates with European and British business travelers accustomed to combining work and leisure. The fully furnished units, fully equipped kitchens, and in-unit laundry facilities offer the comforts of home. At the same time, the community's amenities and location make it ideal for getting the job done, too.ABOUT KEY HOUSINGBased in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. ( ) specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno, Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it's a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental, just search, click or call today!Key Housing(800) 989-0410

