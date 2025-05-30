Secretary Rubio's Call With Mexican Foreign Secretary De La Fuente

Today, Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Mexican Foreign Secretary Juan Ramón de la Fuente to drive further progress on our shared security priorities, including efforts to secure the U.S.-Mexico border, dismantle cartel organizations, and promote economic security in North America. They agreed on the need to intensify our cooperation between our two countries, improving the safety and welfare of Americans and Mexicans.

