Who Won Yesterday's Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Eliminator?

The IPL 2025 Eliminator between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians was nothing short of a run fest as both sides showcased explosive batting performances at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh's Mullanpur on Friday, May 30. Ultimately, the Mumbai Indians emerged victorious, as the Gujarat Titans were eliminated from the tournament, marking the end of their campaign in the ongoing IPL season.

After posting a total of 228/5, the Mumbai Indians successfully defended the total by restricting the Gujarat Titans to 208/6, securing a 20-run victory and advancing to Qualifier 2, where they will face the Punjab Kings. The five-time IPL champions managed to defend the total despite Sai Sudharsan's brilliant knock of 80 off 49 balls and Washington Sundar's fiery innings of 48 off 24 balls.

Jasprit Bumrah was the most economical bowler for the Mumbai Indians as he picked a wicket while conceding just 27 runs at an economy rate of 6.80 in four overs. Trent Boult scalped two wickets but gave away 54 runs in his spell of four full overs. Richard Gleeson, Mitchell Santner, and Ashwani Kumar also chipped in with MI's bowling by taking a wicket each.

MI batters dismantle GT bowling attack

After opting to bat first by Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya, openers Jonny Bairstow (47) and Rohit Sharma gave the side a steady start to their innings, with the former unleashing his firepower, including 26 runs in an over against Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna, while the latter was playing as a second fiddle.

After Bairstow's dismissal, Rohit Sharma took charge of MI's innings and played a brilliant innings of 81 off 50 balls. However, Sharma got a double reprieve as his catch was dropped twice by GT fielders, allowing him to leverage those blunders by the opponents and anchor the innings with a flurry of boundaries that laid the foundation for Mumbai Indians' commanding total.

The first lifeline for Rohit came in the second over when Gerald Coetzee dropped an easy sitter at the fine leg, and the second survival came in the third over when wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis failed to hold on to a regulation catch.

Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Hardik Pandya made vital contributions to MI's innings. Suryakumar continued his impressive run of form as he scored 33 off 20 balls while forming a 59-run stand for the second wicket with Rohit. For the 15th match on the trot in the ongoing IPL season, the flamboyant right–handed batter scored 25 runs and above. Tilak Varma chipped in with a knock of 25 off 11 balls, while Hardik Pandya played a quickfire cameo knock of 22 off 9 balls to take Mumbai Indians past the 200-run mark.

For the Gujarat Titans, five bowlers leaked over 30 runs in their respective spells. Sai Kishore led the GT's bowling attack with figures of 2/42 in four overs, while Prasidh Krishna picked up two wickets while conceding 53 runs in his spell of four overs.

GT's hopes dashed after Sudharsan, Sundar's dismissals

Chasing a mammoth 229-run target, Gujarat Titans lost an early wicket of skipper Shubman Gill for just 1 run at 3/1. Thereafter, Sai Sudharsan was joined by Kusal Mendis at the crease, and the pair brought stability to the team's batting with a 64-run stand for the second before the latter was dismissed via hit wicket for 20 at 67/3.

Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar put immense pressure on the Mumbai Indians' bowling attack. Sundar was unleashing his firepower as he took on MI bowlers to the cleaners while forming a crucial 84-run stand with Sudharsan for the third wicket.

MI needed to get rid of Washington Sundar as his continued at the crease could have put the side in trouble, and thus, Hardik Pandya decided to bring Jasprit Bumrah into attack in the 14th over. On the fourth delivery of the over, Bumrah shattered Sundar's defence as he uprooted the stumps with a brilliant yorker, and the GT all-rounder walked back to the dugout after scoring 48 off 25 balls.

After Washington Sundar's dismissal, the pressure fell on Sai Sudharsan, who looked in good rhythm and anchored the chase. However, his stay at the crease was ended by Richard Gleeson in the 16th over, while he was attempting an unorthodox shot, but the ball hit the stumps. Sudharsan's dismissal shattered Gujarat Titans' hopes as the required scoring rate soared beyond.

GT had a slim hope of Sherfane Rutherford (24) pulling off a miraculous victory for the side when the side required 36 runs off 12 balls, but his dismissal at 193/5 all but sealed Gujarat Titans' fate, as the lower order failed to bridge the gap, eventually falling 20 runs short of the target.