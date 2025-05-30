Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Karnataka Weather, May 31: Saturday To Bring Cloudy Skies And Humidity

2025-05-30 10:07:55
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Karnataka Weather, May 31: Increased humidity might make the day feel warmer, with chances of light rain in Mangaluru.</p><img><p><strong>Karnataka Weather, May 31</strong>: Most cities will experience overcast skies, occasional breezes, and moderate in temperature. Increased humidity will make the day feel warmer. Let's look at the forecast below.</p><img><p><strong>Bengaluru </strong></p><p>Max Temperature: 29°C </p><p>Min Temperature: 21°C </p><p>Real Feel: 29°C </p><p>Bengaluru will see a cloudy and breezy Saturday, offering some respite from the heat. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 29°C. The skies are likely to remain grey throughout the day.</p><p><strong>Mysuru </strong></p><p>Max Temperature: 29°C </p><p>Min Temperature: 21°C </p><p>Real Feel: 30°C </p><p>Mysuru is also in for a cloudy day. There's no significant rainfall expected but the weather remains unpredictable.</p><img><p><strong>Hubli-Dharwad</strong> </p><p>Max Temperature: 30°C </p><p>Min Temperature: 23°C </p><p>Real Feel: 32°C </p><p>Hubli-Dharwad can expect mostly cloudy and windy conditions throughout the day. Humidity is expected to increase by afternoon.</p><p><strong>Mangaluru </strong></p><p>Max Temperature: 29°C </p><p>Min Temperature: 25°C </p><p>Real Feel: 36°C </p><p>Cloudiness with a chance of light rain during the day. Rain showers are expected by late afternoon or evening. It's advisable to carry umbrellas if heading outdoors.</p>

