Karnataka Weather, May 31: Saturday To Bring Cloudy Skies And Humidity

Karnataka Weather, May 31: Increased humidity might make the day feel warmer, with chances of light rain in Mangaluru.

Karnataka Weather, May 31: Most cities will experience overcast skies, occasional breezes, and moderate in temperature. Increased humidity will make the day feel warmer. Let's look at the forecast below.

Bengaluru

Max Temperature: 29°C

Min Temperature: 21°C

Real Feel: 29°C

Bengaluru will see a cloudy and breezy Saturday, offering some respite from the heat. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 29°C. The skies are likely to remain grey throughout the day.

Mysuru

Max Temperature: 29°C

Min Temperature: 21°C

Real Feel: 30°C

Mysuru is also in for a cloudy day. There's no significant rainfall expected but the weather remains unpredictable.

Hubli-Dharwad

Max Temperature: 30°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel: 32°C

Hubli-Dharwad can expect mostly cloudy and windy conditions throughout the day. Humidity is expected to increase by afternoon.

Mangaluru

Max Temperature: 29°C

Min Temperature: 25°C

Real Feel: 36°C

Cloudiness with a chance of light rain during the day. Rain showers are expected by late afternoon or evening. It's advisable to carry umbrellas if heading outdoors.