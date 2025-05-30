403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Karnataka Weather, May 31: Saturday To Bring Cloudy Skies And Humidity
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Karnataka Weather, May 31: Increased humidity might make the day feel warmer, with chances of light rain in Mangaluru.</p><img><p><strong>Karnataka Weather, May 31</strong>: Most cities will experience overcast skies, occasional breezes, and moderate in temperature. Increased humidity will make the day feel warmer. Let's look at the forecast below.</p><img><p><strong>Bengaluru </strong></p><p>Max Temperature: 29°C </p><p>Min Temperature: 21°C </p><p>Real Feel: 29°C </p><p>Bengaluru will see a cloudy and breezy Saturday, offering some respite from the heat. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 29°C. The skies are likely to remain grey throughout the day.</p><p><strong>Mysuru </strong></p><p>Max Temperature: 29°C </p><p>Min Temperature: 21°C </p><p>Real Feel: 30°C </p><p>Mysuru is also in for a cloudy day. There's no significant rainfall expected but the weather remains unpredictable.</p><img><p><strong>Hubli-Dharwad</strong> </p><p>Max Temperature: 30°C </p><p>Min Temperature: 23°C </p><p>Real Feel: 32°C </p><p>Hubli-Dharwad can expect mostly cloudy and windy conditions throughout the day. Humidity is expected to increase by afternoon.</p><p><strong>Mangaluru </strong></p><p>Max Temperature: 29°C </p><p>Min Temperature: 25°C </p><p>Real Feel: 36°C </p><p>Cloudiness with a chance of light rain during the day. Rain showers are expected by late afternoon or evening. It's advisable to carry umbrellas if heading outdoors.</p>
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment