Kerala Weather, May 31: Rainy Saturday Ahead Expect Humidity And Slow Traffic
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Kerala Weather, May 31: Heavy rainfall is predicted across Kerala on Saturday,. Major cities like Kochi and Trivandrum will see varying temperatures.</p><img><p><strong>Kerala Weather, May 31</strong>: Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected on Saturday across major cities in Kerala. Residents should prepare for waterlogged streets and slow traffic. Limit outdoor activity because of frequent rain. Here's the city-wise forecast.</p><img><p><strong>Kochi </strong></p><p>Max Temperature: 30°C </p><p>Min Temperature: 26°C </p><p>Real Feel: 37°C </p><p>Kochi is bracing for periods of rain, becoming heavy at times, especially during the afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms are also a possibility.</p><p><strong>Kozhikode </strong></p><p>Max Temperature: 28°C </p><p>Min Temperature: 24°C </p><p>Real Feel: 33°C </p><p>Kozhikode will see occasional rain throughout the day. The rain will likely be more intense in the early morning and late afternoon.</p><img><p><strong>Thiruvananthapuram </strong></p><p>Max Temperature: 30°C </p><p>Min Temperature: 24°C </p><p>Real Feel: 36°C </p><p>Chances of moderate showers during the daytime. Residents are advised to stay updated with local weather alerts.</p><p><strong>Kollam </strong></p><p>Max Temperature: 30°C </p><p>Min Temperature: 25°C </p><p>Real Feel: 36°C </p><p>Kollam will likely face heavy morning showers, followed by breezy and rainy conditions. It is advised to make Saturday plans accordingly.</p>
