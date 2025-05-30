Assam On RED ALERT As Rains, Floodwater Wreak Havoc IMD Predicts Thunderstorm In Himachal Pradesh Today
Meanwhile, rains lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir on May 30 night and a yellow alert is in place for the state today.Also Read | RED ALERT in Kerala, Assam and others as Delhi braces for thunderstorm today
Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Kerala and Mahe 31st May & 01st June, IMD said. The weather agency in its latest weather bulletin warned against possibility of thundersquall in Himachal Pradesh on May 31 and June 1. Himachal Pradesh residents woke up to heavy rains on Friday morning amid presence of cyclonic circulation. The meteorological department warned against thunderstorms accompanied with gusty winds.Also Read | 'Red alert' for extremely heavy rain in Kerala, 'orange' for Delhi: IMD forecast
IMD's latest weather report states, "Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 30th & 31st, Himachal Pradesh on 31st may & 01st June, Uttarakhand during 30th May -01st June."Also Read | Weather today: Red Alert! IMD predicts continued heavy rainfall in Mumbai
The weather agency further predicted isolated heavy rainfall in Coastal Karnataka during until June 2 and isolated extremely heavy rainfall in Assam and Meghalaya on June 1. According to a senior State Disaster Management Authority official of Meghalaya, over 1,000 people residing in 25 villages have been affected due to landslides, flash floods and power line collapse caused by heavy rain, PTI reported. Furthermore, three deaths were reported in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district in rain related incident.Mizoram rains
As per PTI report, around three houses collapsed in south Mizoram's Lawngtlai town following heavy rainfall on Friday. The heavy showers triggered landslides and rock falls in several regions of the state. As heavy rains lashed the northeastern state, National and inter-district highways were blocked, Mizoram's disaster management and rehabilitation department said. According to city police, two people were killed in rain related incident in the state's capital - Aizawl.
