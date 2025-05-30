'Did Elon Musk Get Punched?' His Bruised Eye At Oval Office Baffles Netizens
Musk's bruised eye appearance comes just days after reports surfaced alleging he had been "extensively" and "regularly" using drugs. According to sources cited by The New York Times, the Tesla CEO was allegedly taking ecstasy, psychedelic mushrooms, and Adderall, which he reportedly kept in a daily medication box that held around 20 pills.
Read | Black spot near Elon Musk's eye raises speculations amid reports of drug use
Social media quickly lit up with speculation about what might have happened to Musk's eye.
“Does anyone know why Elon has a black eye?” one user asked.“Why is Elon Musk's right eye black and blue??????” another questioned.
“What's up with Elon Musk's blue eye?” one person posted, while another noted,“What happened to Elon? Appears he has a black eye on his right.”
“Yoo, did Elon Musk get straight-up punched in the face? That's a left-hook black eye if I've ever seen one. Might explain his delayed talk,” another user speculated.Musk Says It Was from 'Horsing Around' with Son
Musk revealed that he got the black eye from“horsing around” with his five-year-old son,“Lil X.”“I said, 'Go ahead and punch me in the face,' and he did,” Musk said.
“X could do it...” Trump added.“I didn't notice it, actually.”
Meanwhile, wishing Musk well on his last official day at the White House, Trump said that that Musk is not really leaving and will be back often.
Musk, who wore all black including a T-shirt that said“The Dogefather,” stated that his departure from the White House does not mark the end of DOGE and that much of his cost-cutting team will remain in place and he will continue to give advice to President Donald Trump.
Read | 'Elon Musk gave incredible service': Trump gives Tesla CEO an Oval Office goodbye after controversial DOGE tenure
After accepting a ceremonial key from the president, Musk said,“I think the DOGE team is doing an incredible job.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment