TTK Prestige Announce The New Ceraglide Duo Cookware A Perfect Blend Of Style, Durability, And Performance
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, 30 May 2025: TTK Prestige, a pioneer in kitchen appliances, proudly announces the launch of its latest product, Ceraglide Duo Ceramic Cookware. The advanced ceramic cookware brings modern technology and beautiful design together bringing a necessary kitchen appliance to contemporary kitchens. Capable of quick heating along with exceptional durability, Ceraglide Duo changes the standard for cookware use by home cooks and professional chefs.
The Ceraglide Duo range operates within high heating conditions which boosts both efficiency and heat durability. Ceramic coating on this product lacks PFOA and PFAS chemicals to provide a healthier cooking experience for users compared to typical non-stick cookware. The product maintains its durability through an extra-strong layer which protects against normal use as well as marks and fading. Regular usage does not affect its durability because the design provides extended product lifespan.
Users can select either gas or induction cooktops for their culinary needs because this cookware range adapts to both heat sources. A safe gripping experience is provided by cool-touch handles which prevent burns to users during cooking and the non-stick smooth surface enables quick cleaning operations without stain accumulation. The Ceraglide Duo provides practical advantages together with investment value since it simplifies culinary operations in the kitchen.
The Ceraglide Duo collection offers a broad array of cookware items which satisfy various culinary requirements. All cooking needs are covered by the Ceraglide Duo collection with its assortment which includes fry pans, kadais, saucepans, casseroles, woks and omni tawas suitable for every preparation from deep frying to currying and dosa making. Premium quality ceramic cookware from Prestige exists within a wide range that all households can access through competitive pricing.
Comprehensive fry pans exist in sizes between 18 cm and 28 cm that start from ₹840 MRP and extend to ₹1515 MRP according to size selection. The kadai collection in sizes from 24 cm to 30 cm has a price range from ₹1850 MRP to ₹2550 MRP. You can buy the 16 cm saucepan which serves for boiling and simmering at ₹1355 MRP. The product line of casseroles supports gentle cooking methods through two size options of 20 cm and 24 cm while maintaining prices at ₹1875 MRP and ₹2150 MRP. The omni tawa conducts efficient dosa and roti preparation while offering sizes of 25 cm and 28 cm with starting prices at ₹1155 MRP that extend to ₹1380 MRP.
Since its inception Prestige made innovation a priority resulting in kitchen solutions that unite form with both performance and robustness. Ceraglide Duo represents the latest advancement in cookware technology that Prestige continues to develop. Proudly serving chefs of all cooking styles the Ceraglide Duo guarantees both easy and pleasant meal preparation for everyday use and deep frying as well as sautéing and simmering applications.
About TTK Prestige
TTK Prestige Limited is part of TTK Group. Over the past six decades TTK Prestige Limited, has emerged as India's largest kitchen appliances company catering to the needs of homemakers in the country. Every Prestige brand product is built on the pillars of safety, innovation, durability and trust, making the brand the first choice in millions of homes. In April 2016, TTK Prestige bought UK based Horwood Homewares and launched Judge Brand in India in August 2017.
