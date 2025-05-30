All Charges Dismissed Against Dr. Kingsley R. Chin And His Companies As DOJ Case Concludes

In 2021, the DOJ initiated a separate criminal investigation. In early 2025, charges against SpineFrontier were formally dismissed. By May 2025, the DOJ moved to dismiss all remaining charges against Dr. Chin.

"All of the charges in the Indictment and Superseding Indictment against Dr. Chin have been or are going to be dismissed, as the case resolved for a lesser charge," stated Dr. Chin's legal counsel in a recent interview.

Dr. Chin is a Harvard-trained professor and board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon and a graduate of Harvard Business School. He is widely recognized for pioneering Less Exposure Spine Surgery (LESSTM), a philosophy that advances outpatient spine care and empowers physician-led medical innovation.

With this legal chapter now coming to a close, Dr. Chin remains focused on transforming spine care and improving patient outcomes through continued innovation and leadership in the medical technology field.

About SpineFrontier Inc.

Founded in 2006, SpineFrontier was built on a foundation of collaboration and innovation. Along with its strategic advisory board of spine surgeons, the company developed a portfolio of Less Exposure Spine Surgery (LESS) technologies designed to improve patient outcomes and simplify procedures for outpatient spine surgery.

About KIC Ventures in 2013 as the venture arm of Kingsley Investment Company (KIC) LLC, KIC Ventures focuses exclusively on advancing outpatient spine surgery through its Less Exposure Spine Surgery (LESSTM) philosophy. With a portfolio of innovative spine technologies and a commitment to empowering physicians, KIC Ventures has become the world's largest private equity firm with a majority-owned portfolio of differentiated spine companies focused on outpatient spine solutions.

