New IMV Study Reveals Key Trends In U.S. Breast Imaging: Procedure Growth, Equipment Plans, And Patient Priorities

ARLINGTON, Va., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IMV Medical Information Division, a part of Science and Medicine Group, announces the release of its 2025 Mammography and Breast Imaging Market Outlook Report , providing in-depth insights into the current and future state of the U.S. breast imaging market.

Based on an IMV-hosted online survey conducted from January to March 2025 with over 200 mammography professionals from U.S. hospitals and imaging centers, this in-depth report explores key trends and priorities in mammography and breast imaging, from procedure volume to equipment planning and technology adoption.

"The results of IMV's survey indicate that 78% of respondents anticipate an increase in mammography procedures in 2025 compared to 2024," said Davin Korstjens, Director of Market Intelligence (Diagnostic Imaging) Insights. "This trend aligns with projections for new cases of invasive breast cancer and ductal carcinoma in situ, reinforcing the need for expanded imaging services and upgraded equipment."

Key Insights from the 2025 Report:



Mammography procedure volumes are expected to rise by high single-digit percentages year-over-year.



Over 60% of procedures are diagnostic; more than one-third are for screening.



Hologic remains the most considered OEM, followed by GE and Siemens.

Patient satisfaction is ranked as the top departmental priority.

A Strategic Tool for Decision-Makers

With over 160 data-rich charts and exhibits across 155+ pages, this report enables decision-makers to:



Benchmark procedure volumes, installed base metrics, and technology adoption by hospital size and facility type.



Understand the equipment landscape and identify future purchasing behavior across OEMs.



Track developments in biopsy techniques and additional breast imaging modalities.

Develop data-driven strategies for marketing, investment, service offerings, and product development.

Who Should Read This Report?

This report is essential for professionals across the medical imaging ecosystem, including:



Product & Marketing Managers at OEMs like Hologic, GE Healthcare, and Siemens



Sales & Commercial Teams targeting growth markets



Radiology Department Heads and Hospital Administrators



Imaging Consultants and Strategic Advisors



Private Equity and Investment Analysts evaluating diagnostic imaging opportunities

Service Providers monitoring OEM vs. third-party service trends

Purchase and Learn More

The 2025 Mammography and Breast Imaging Market Outlook Report is now available for purchase.

View Report and Purchase

For custom research or consultation inquiries, contact:

Daniel Sullo

IMV Sales Director

[email protected]

For all other inquiries contact:

Alisa Alvich

Marketing Director

[email protected]

About IMV

IMV Medical Information Division , a part of Science and Medicine Group , is a leading provider of market research and business intelligence in medical imaging and advanced healthcare technologies. Since 1977, IMV has supported strategic planning and product development through reliable market data, benchmarking studies, and proprietary databases covering radiology, cardiology, and oncology imaging markets.

SOURCE IMV Medical Information Division

