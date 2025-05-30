New IMV Study Reveals Key Trends In U.S. Breast Imaging: Procedure Growth, Equipment Plans, And Patient Priorities
ARLINGTON, Va., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IMV Medical Information Division, a part of Science and Medicine Group, announces the release of its 2025 Mammography and Breast Imaging Market Outlook Report , providing in-depth insights into the current and future state of the U.S. breast imaging market.
Based on an IMV-hosted online survey conducted from January to March 2025 with over 200 mammography professionals from U.S. hospitals and imaging centers, this in-depth report explores key trends and priorities in mammography and breast imaging, from procedure volume to equipment planning and technology adoption.
"The results of IMV's survey indicate that 78% of respondents anticipate an increase in mammography procedures in 2025 compared to 2024," said Davin Korstjens, Director of Market Intelligence (Diagnostic Imaging) Insights. "This trend aligns with projections for new cases of invasive breast cancer and ductal carcinoma in situ, reinforcing the need for expanded imaging services and upgraded equipment."
Key Insights from the 2025 Report:
-
Mammography procedure volumes are expected to rise by high single-digit percentages year-over-year.
Over 60% of procedures are diagnostic; more than one-third are for screening.
Hologic remains the most considered OEM, followed by GE and Siemens.
Patient satisfaction is ranked as the top departmental priority.
A Strategic Tool for Decision-Makers
With over 160 data-rich charts and exhibits across 155+ pages, this report enables decision-makers to:
-
Benchmark procedure volumes, installed base metrics, and technology adoption by hospital size and facility type.
Understand the equipment landscape and identify future purchasing behavior across OEMs.
Track developments in biopsy techniques and additional breast imaging modalities.
Develop data-driven strategies for marketing, investment, service offerings, and product development.
Who Should Read This Report?
This report is essential for professionals across the medical imaging ecosystem, including:
-
Product & Marketing Managers at OEMs like Hologic, GE Healthcare, and Siemens
Sales & Commercial Teams targeting growth markets
Radiology Department Heads and Hospital Administrators
Imaging Consultants and Strategic Advisors
Private Equity and Investment Analysts evaluating diagnostic imaging opportunities
Service Providers monitoring OEM vs. third-party service trends
Purchase and Learn More
The 2025 Mammography and Breast Imaging Market Outlook Report is now available for purchase.
View Report and Purchase
For custom research or consultation inquiries, contact:
Daniel Sullo
IMV Sales Director
[email protected]
For all other inquiries contact:
Alisa Alvich
Marketing Director
[email protected]
About IMV
IMV Medical Information Division , a part of Science and Medicine Group , is a leading provider of market research and business intelligence in medical imaging and advanced healthcare technologies. Since 1977, IMV has supported strategic planning and product development through reliable market data, benchmarking studies, and proprietary databases covering radiology, cardiology, and oncology imaging markets.
SOURCE IMV Medical Information DivisionWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment