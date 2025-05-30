Labor Law Attorneys, At Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Lawsuit Against Hyde Park Hospitality LLC, Alleging Failure To Reimburse Employees For Business Expenses
Additional allegations include Hyde Park Hospitality LLC failing to reimburse employees for required business expenses. California Labor Code Section 2802 expressly states that "an employer shall indemnify his or her employee for all necessary expenditures or losses incurred by the employee in direct consequence of the discharge of his or her duties..." During employment, Plaintiff and other California Class Members were allegedly required to use their personal cellular phones as a result of and in furtherance of their job duties.
For more information about the class action lawsuit against Hyde Park Hospitality LLC, call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.
Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is an employment law firm with offices located in San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Riverside and Chicago that dedicates its practice to helping employees, investors and consumers fight back against unfair business practices, including violations of the California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act. If you need help in collecting unpaid overtime wages, unpaid commissions, being wrongfully terminated from work, and other employment law claims, contact one of their attorneys today.
