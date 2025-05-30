MENAFN - GetNews) Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction - Cultural book "Orvietan Case for Mars by SpaceX Hardware" by Carlo Artemi, currently available at .

Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.

"Reviewed By Leonard Smuts for Readers' Favorite

Mankind's fascination with space exploration is ongoing. The first landing on the moon, exploratory space probes, the Space Shuttle, and the International Space Station have all captured the public's imagination. More recently, SpaceX arrived on the scene with new thinking and technology. The planet Mars seems to offer the next potential target for space exploration, but it is a long way from Earth and has a hostile atmosphere and climate. Carlo Artemi is an Italian physicist and independent researcher who believes that a base can be established on Mars. He outlines his theories in Orvietan Case for Mars by SpaceX Hardware. His proposed Silvia base could accommodate 4 to 6 crew members for several months. New materials would be developed and transported to the base on Mars, but SpaceX technology could be adapted to make this possible. Several launches may be required. The author believes that such a base could be established at a reasonable cost and would provide a facility for scientific research. He regards this venture as a project for mankind. There are no current plans for colonization, space tourism, or commercial mining on Mars.

Orvietan Case for Mars by SpaceX Hardware (OCM) plan forms the basis of this concise memorandum, which seeks to promote this ambitious scheme. It has received endorsements in principle from both the Italian and American presidents. SpaceX is an American company that designs, builds, and launches rockets and spacecraft, so it is in a unique position to provide the hardware for this project, with suitable upgrades as technology evolves. A potential Achilles heel is funding, and Carlo Artemi proposes raising capital through sponsorship by private individuals, which would require a large support base that can make a substantial commitment. It seems that the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) in America would need to approve if the scheme is commercially based, which could be a further stumbling block. The budget figure is tentative, and the engineering principles are not explored in depth. The author includes Illustrations and sketch plans. His enthusiasm for this project shines through, but the technology must first be developed to the point that it will become viable for such a long-range mission. However visionary this study may be, the timeline has yet to be determined. This will appeal to space watchers and the scientifically minded alike."

You can learn more about Carlo Artemi and "Orvietan Case for Mars by SpaceX Hardware" at where you can read reviews and the author's biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.