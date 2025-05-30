Mowcow Offers Eco Friendly Complete Lawn Care Program With Full Season Coverage

MENAFN - GetNews)



The leading local lawn care company introduces a fresh approach to yard care focused on health, nature, and long-term results.

Fairfax Station, VA - May 30, 2025 - MowCow, a local leader in natural lawn care, is offering a new eco-friendly lawn program called Complete Care Pro. This full-season plan uses organic products and supports a healthy lawn without harming pets, children, or nearby waterways. Homeowners looking for dependable lawn care in Burke VA can now choose a safer, more natural approach through this service.







MowCow's Complete Care program focuses on the health of both the lawn and the soil. The plan starts in early spring with Organic Spring Awakening and Crabgrass Guard 1. This first step wakes up the lawn with organic nutrients and starts protecting against early crabgrass. The second visit, Root Boost Bio-Feeding and Crabgrass Guard 2, builds stronger roots and gives extra defense.

As the season moves into summer, Spoon-Fed Green Feeding is applied to nourish the lawn and Summer Weed Tamer is used to fight off weeds. Later in the season, a Balanced Lawn Energizer is used to keep grass green while implementing gentle weed care. When summer stress hits, their team executes Summer Recovery and Fall Nutrition Support to help bring life back into the lawn.

Before winter arrives, they apply Winter Ready Prep along with Soil Stimulants to feed the soil and prepare the lawn to stay strong during the colder season. The plan also includes season-long grub control to protect roots and three fungus control visits to stop common lawn diseases. Maintenance lime improves soil pH, helping the lawn absorb nutrients better. Fall aeration and seeding finish the program by opening up the soil and planting fresh grass.

"MowCow is known for providing thoughtful services that respect both nature and families. As a company focused on ecofriendly lawn care, we use natural solutions, advanced lawn knowledge, and helpful customer support. Our well-trained crews are efficient enough for any job because they got their tips from us! Talk to us and we will be ready to offer our services that suit your budget," a spokesperson said.

People searching online for a reliable lawn service near me or a trusted lawn mowing service near me often find MowCow among the top local choices.

Besides this new program, MowCow offers a full range of services, including landscaping in Burke VA and landscape maintenance in Burke VA .

"MowCow provides the kind of high-quality, comprehensive yard service you can rely on. When you need to take care of something in your backyard that isn't core lawn care, MowCow is there for you. We offer the safest, most natural lawn care approach to protect your family pets and waterways from harmful chemicals," said the spokesperson.

The company also helps customers understand the real lawn mowing service Burke VA cost so there are no surprises or hidden charges. Customers can get a quick quote by visiting the company's website.

About Company:

MowCow is a full-service lawn and landscape company who serves the Burke, VA area for over 35 years. To know more, visit