Israel To Ban Entry Of Arab Foreign Ministers For West Bank Meeting: Media
Israeli Foreign Ministry officials were quoted as saying that, the planned visit by foreign ministers from Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates was“a defiant act,” intended to advance discussions on the establishment of a Palestinian state.
The officials noted that, the Palestinian Authority still refused to condemn the Oct 7, 2023 attack on Israel.
“Israel will not cooperate with moves aimed at harming it and its security,” the regime officials were quoted as saying.– NNN-MA'AN
