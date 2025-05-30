Israel To Ban Entry Of Arab Foreign Ministers For West Bank Meeting: Media

MENAFN - Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, May 31 (NNN-MA'AN) – The Israeli regime decided to ban the entry of foreign ministers from Arab countries, who planned to visit Ramallah in the West Bank, tomorrow, for a meeting with Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, Israel's state-run Kan TV News reported, last night.

Israeli Foreign Ministry officials were quoted as saying that, the planned visit by foreign ministers from Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates was“a defiant act,” intended to advance discussions on the establishment of a Palestinian state.

The officials noted that, the Palestinian Authority still refused to condemn the Oct 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

“Israel will not cooperate with moves aimed at harming it and its security,” the regime officials were quoted as saying.– NNN-MA'AN