Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Israel To Ban Entry Of Arab Foreign Ministers For West Bank Meeting: Media

Israel To Ban Entry Of Arab Foreign Ministers For West Bank Meeting: Media


2025-05-30 09:04:22
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, May 31 (NNN-MA'AN) – The Israeli regime decided to ban the entry of foreign ministers from Arab countries, who planned to visit Ramallah in the West Bank, tomorrow, for a meeting with Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, Israel's state-run Kan TV News reported, last night.

Israeli Foreign Ministry officials were quoted as saying that, the planned visit by foreign ministers from Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates was“a defiant act,” intended to advance discussions on the establishment of a Palestinian state.

The officials noted that, the Palestinian Authority still refused to condemn the Oct 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

“Israel will not cooperate with moves aimed at harming it and its security,” the regime officials were quoted as saying.– NNN-MA'AN

MENAFN30052025000200011047ID1109617961

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search