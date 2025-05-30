Copaur Minerals, A Metals Group Company, Closes Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement With Strong Industry Participation

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2025) - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) ("CopAur" or the "Company"), a member of the Metals Group of companies, is pleased to announce the successful closing of its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), previously announced on May 22 and 27, 2025. Due to strong investor demand, the Private Placement was upsized and now consists of 5,055,000 units (the "Units") issued at a price of $0.10 per Unit, for total gross proceeds of $505,500.

The Private Placement was strongly supported by seasoned mining investors and strategic industry participants, reflecting strong internal alignment and confidence in the Company's future direction. With key participants now well-positioned within the Company, CopAur is well-structured to pursue significant corporate and exploration milestones in the near term.

Each Unit comprises one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share at a price of $0.15 for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance. The warrants are subject to an acceleration clause: if the Company's shares trade at or above $0.20 for 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the warrants by providing 30 days' notice to warrant holders.

All securities issued under the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company has paid a total of $33,635 in finders' fees and issued 336,350 finder warrants. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.15 for a period of 18 months, subject to the same terms as the warrants described above.

Net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for general working capital and to advance the Company's high-priority exploration projects, primarily the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project in Nevada-a Carlin-style gold system with near-term discovery potential.

About CopAur

CopAur Minerals Inc. is an exploration company focused on developing mineral projects within the emerging, resource-rich mining districts of Nevada. A proud member of the Metals Group of companies, CopAur is backed by a dynamic team of resource professionals with a strong track record of discovery and value creation. The Company's flagship asset is the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, a Carlin-style gold system located approximately 90 kilometres south of the Long Canyon Mine, currently operated under the Newmont/Barrick joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or Company's future performance. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revised any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

