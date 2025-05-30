FMS 2025 Announces Lineup Of Keynote Presentations Highlighting Breakthroughs In Memory And Storage Innovation
The innovative companies scheduled to deliver keynote presentations include FADU, KIOXIA, KOVE, MaxLinear, Micron, Neo Semiconductor, Samsung, Sandisk, Silicon Motion, SK hynix and Verge The keynotes take place on Tuesday and Wednesday of the conference.
"The FMS keynote stage is where industry leaders unveil breakthrough technologies and trends," said Tom Coughlin, FMS General Chair. "This year's keynotes cover a wide range of topics-from new product categories to emerging uses in AI, machine learning, and cognitive computing-providing attendees with essential knowledge and perspective."
FMS 2025 will once again serve as the definitive platform for memory and storage professionals, featuring the industry's most comprehensive technical program, exhibits, and special events. Attendees can look forward to:
Invited talks from renowned experts
Analyst panels addressing major industry trends
Chat with the Experts interactive sessions
The renowned FMS Lifetime Achievement Award
The prestigious FMS Best of Show Awards
The one-of-a-kind SuperWomen of FMS award and networking reception hosted by Hammerspace and Pure Storage
FMS will also feature a Thursday Main Stage Special Event: an Executive AI Panel hosted and moderated by NVIDIA , which is focused on the evolving role of memory and storage in AI workloads. This high-profile session will bring together top executives from some of the industry's most innovative companies, offering a range of expert perspectives on the latest AI trends and technological breakthroughs. Attendees will gain critical insights into the future of AI infrastructure and the emerging solutions driving the next wave of intelligent applications.
Registration is now open at . For more information on the event and the full program lineup, visit .
To become an FMS sponsor or exhibitor, see the prospectus at:
About FMS: The Future of Memory and Storage
FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage, produced by Conference ConCepts, is the premier global event showcasing cutting-edge developments in multi-billion-dollar high-speed memory and storage technologies. As the world's largest conference and exhibition in this sector, FMS highlights mainstream applications, breakthrough innovations, key enabling technologies, and the full spectrum of players-from leading vendors to disruptive startups. This event spans critical application areas including AI, enterprise data centers, high-performance computing, mobile devices at the edge, and embedded systems. FMS serves as a dynamic hub where technology professionals, executive leaders, customers, cloud providers, hyperscaler companies, and industry analysts converge to explore the evolving landscape of memory and storage. With a renewed commitment to inclusivity and innovation, FMS is shaping the future of memory and storage-especially at its intersection with artificial intelligence.
Press Contact:
Michelle Suzuki
310-930-6655
