Operation Shield: Mock Drill In THESE States, Uts Today

MENAFN - Live Mint) Civil defence exercises or mock drills are scheduled to be conducted across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chandigarh, and Jammu & Kashmir under“Operation Shield” today, 31 May. These exercises were last conducted across the nation on 7 May amid India-Pakistan tensions along the borders.

These drills are scheduled to be conducted across districts bordering Pakistan in these states and Union Territories today from 5:00 PM onwards, a government press release issued on 29 May said. The exercise aims at enhancing preparedness and awareness in regions located near the Line of Control, which are the most vulnerable to cross-border threats.

Earlier, these mock drills were scheduled to be held in the bordering states and Union Territories on 29 May. However, they were rescheduled.

Operation Shield: Why now?

The government press statement on 29 May said said that several shortcomings were observed in the previous exercise and this drill is a step to fill the critical gaps and 'augment the Civil Defence preparedness against the hostile attack.'

"It is requested to plan and organize the Civil Defence Exercise "Operation Shield" on 31.05.2025 at 1700 Hrs onwards (the exact time may be suited as per local convenience) by involving all local administration and stakeholders. An action taken report in this regard may be shared with this directorate," the reelase said.

What to expect?

The mock drill will involve“Civil Defence Wardens/Volunteers stakeholders from local administration and youth volunteers like NCC , NSS NYKS, Bharat Scouts & Guides” in implementation of various Civil Defence measures against enemy aircraft, drones and missile attacks.

During the civil defence preparedness activity, there will be“Activation of Hotlines between Air Force and Civil Defence Control rooms (RCDCC/SCDCC/TCDCCs) and activation of Centrally controlled and operated Air Raid Sirens .”

Besides this, complete blackout measures will be imposed in“adjoining civilian VA/VPs, excluding emergency/critical services.”

Sirens and blackout

In Punjab, complete blackout measures would be implementedin adjoining civilian vulnerable areas and vulnerable points, excluding emergency and critical services and air raid sirens would be sounded, according to a government spokesperson.

The drills will include sirens, blackouts, and emergency scenarios designed to test the readiness of local authoritie and citizens in case of attacks or disasters.

Punjab's Special Director General of Police, Sanjeev Kalra, said the exercise would involve all districts and simulate large-scale emergency situations starting at 6 pm. Kalra said,

"The mock drill is a part of Operation Shield and is being conducted in all districts of the bordering states on the Western border. The mock drill will be conducted by 6 pm, " he said.

The Haryana government said that it will conduct the mock drills across all 22 districts to enhance the state's emergency preparedness and response capabilities. Officials told news agency PTI said that the exercise will begin at 5pm and the drills will simulate critical incidents such as air raids, drone attacks, and other wartime scenarios.

A controlled blackout of 15 minutes will be observed from 8 pm to 8.15 pm near vital installations in Haryana, with exception of essential emergency services such as hospitals, fire stations, and police stations.

Haryana Joint Secretary Sumita Mishra said that mock drills will begin at 5 pm. As many as 32,000 volunteers will take part in the exercise across the state.

"The mock drill will be conducted throughout Haryana on 31st May. We will also be following the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)...The mock drill will prepare us for any future contingencies...32,000 volunteers will also participate in the mock drill...We are training and briefing these volunteers...The activities will be done after 5 pm," she said.

The mock drill and blackout exercise under 'Operation Shield' are scheduled to be held across all 41 districts of Rajasthan as well today, according to news agency ANI.

Similar mock drills were conducted nationwide on May 7, the same day India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terror beds across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, including one Nepalese national.

