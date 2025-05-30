National Vitiligo Bond Inc., Foundation And Community Partners Announce June 2025 Events To Celebrate Vitiligo Awareness

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In honor of Vitiligo Awareness Month, the National Vitiligo Bond Inc Foundation (Vitiligo Bond) and its community partners are proud to announce a series of impactful events throughout June 2025. These events aim to raise awareness, foster community, and celebrate the strength and beauty of individuals living with vitiligo. Stay tuned to their social media for updates.

Featured Signature Events:

Date: Sunday, June 1 thru June 30, 2025

Location: Online-Instagram & Facebook Stories

4th Annual Vitiligo TouCan 5K Race, Run & Walk (Timed)

Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025

Time: 8:00 AM EDT

Location: Atlanta Beltline, starting at Monroe, Atlanta, GA

Details: Join us for a vibrant morning of fitness and unity as we run and walk to support vitiligo awareness. Participants will enjoy a scenic 5K route around the Bobby Jones Golf Course. Awards will be given across multiple age categories, and all participants will receive a commemorative race shirt. A virtual option is also available for supporters worldwide.

Enjoy Great Music & Vibes at The Legacies

Dates: During the Month of June

Location: 1823 Washington Road, East Point, GA

New Location: Atlanta, GA Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC)

Date: Sunday, June 1-7th, 2025 GWCC

Host: Vitiligo Bond + GWCC + King and Queen Towers

Details: King and Queen Buildings in Marrietta, GWCC lights up purple for kickoff of June is Vitiligo Awareness Month

Date: June 1-3, 6 thru 13, 15 thru 18 and 21-22

More Info: @vitiligobond

About National Vitiligo Bond Inc., Foundation (Vitiligo Bond):

The National Vitiligo Bond Inc Foundation is dedicated to empowering individuals with vitiligo through education, advocacy, and community support. Our mission is to break the stigma and build a world where everyone feels confident in their skin.

Vitiligo Bond Team

National Vitiligo Bond Inc., Foundation

+1 404-482-1225

