403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3233952 OSAKA-Japan -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, as part of his official visit to Japan, visited Expo 2025 Osaka.
3233941 KUALA LUMPUR -- The 22nd edition of the IISS Asia Security Summit: The Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD) opened in Singapore with Kuwaiti Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Sabah attending.
3233965 NEW YORK -- The Arab Group at the United Nations called on the Security Council to take immediate action to end the inhumane closure imposed by the Israeli occupation on Gaza, stressing the need to mobilize efforts and work to quell the "catastrophic war" there.
3233951 GENEVA -- A UN expert warned that the claims of the Israeli occupation on humanitarian aid were a deliberate strategy aimed at "masking atrocities, displacing the displaced, bombing the bombarded, burning Palestinians alive and maiming survivors."
3233970 DOHA -- Kuwait's weightlifting athletes won 11 medals on Friday, seven of them gold medals, at the Asian Masters Weightlifting Championships, which continue in Qatar until tomorrow. (end)
mb
3233941 KUALA LUMPUR -- The 22nd edition of the IISS Asia Security Summit: The Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD) opened in Singapore with Kuwaiti Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Sabah attending.
3233965 NEW YORK -- The Arab Group at the United Nations called on the Security Council to take immediate action to end the inhumane closure imposed by the Israeli occupation on Gaza, stressing the need to mobilize efforts and work to quell the "catastrophic war" there.
3233951 GENEVA -- A UN expert warned that the claims of the Israeli occupation on humanitarian aid were a deliberate strategy aimed at "masking atrocities, displacing the displaced, bombing the bombarded, burning Palestinians alive and maiming survivors."
3233970 DOHA -- Kuwait's weightlifting athletes won 11 medals on Friday, seven of them gold medals, at the Asian Masters Weightlifting Championships, which continue in Qatar until tomorrow. (end)
mb
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment