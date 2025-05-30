Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT


2025-05-30 08:05:17
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3233952 OSAKA-Japan -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, as part of his official visit to Japan, visited Expo 2025 Osaka.
3233941 KUALA LUMPUR -- The 22nd edition of the IISS Asia Security Summit: The Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD) opened in Singapore with Kuwaiti Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Sabah attending.
3233965 NEW YORK -- The Arab Group at the United Nations called on the Security Council to take immediate action to end the inhumane closure imposed by the Israeli occupation on Gaza, stressing the need to mobilize efforts and work to quell the "catastrophic war" there.
3233951 GENEVA -- A UN expert warned that the claims of the Israeli occupation on humanitarian aid were a deliberate strategy aimed at "masking atrocities, displacing the displaced, bombing the bombarded, burning Palestinians alive and maiming survivors."

3233970 DOHA -- Kuwait's weightlifting athletes won 11 medals on Friday, seven of them gold medals, at the Asian Masters Weightlifting Championships, which continue in Qatar until tomorrow. (end)
