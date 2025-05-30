Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Afghan Protesters Condemn Israeli Aggression In Gaza

2025-05-30 08:04:27
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KABUL, May 31 (NNN-ANA) – Afghans in different provinces, staged protests in support of the Palestinians, and strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli military aggression in Gaza, yesterday, the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported.

In a protest rally staged in Wazir Akbar Khan in Kabul, protestors chanting anti-Israel slogans demanded the immediate halt of military operations in Gaza.

The protests also took place in Samangan, Panjshir, Kunar, Kunduz and other provinces.– NNN-ANA

