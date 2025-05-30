Future Electronics Features Amphenol Sine Systems AT Seriestm Connectors

MENAFN - GetNews)



Discover the Amphenol Sine Systems AT SeriesTM Connectors at Future Electronics - IP68/69K rated, lightweight, and compatible with industry standards for rugged interconnect applications.

Montreal, Canada - May 30, 2025 - Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is pleased to announce the availability of the AT Series Connectors from Amphenol Sine Systems.

The AT Series is engineered for exceptional performance in harsh environments, featuring an IP68/69K rating (mated) for outstanding environmental sealing and retention. Available in 2, 3, 4, 6, 8, 12, 13 (Mixed), 15 (Mixed), and 18 positions, these connectors offer maximum flexibility for a wide range of interconnect needs.

Constructed from durable yet lightweight thermoplastic materials, the AT Series is a cost-effective and robust solution. It supports 14-22 AWG wire with size 16 contacts capable of handling up to 13A, making it highly adaptable for various applications.

The AT Series is also part of Amphenol Sine Systems' broader ecosystem of solutions, including the BoardLock, StructurePlus, HYPERBUSS, and PanelMate Series. With full compatibility across existing industry-standard products, customers can integrate or upgrade seamlessly without redesigning existing systems.

To learn more about Amphenol Sine Systems AT Series Connectors and explore the full range of available options, visit the dedicated landing page .

