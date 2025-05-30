Future Electronics Features Amphenol Sine Systems AT Seriestm Connectors
Discover the Amphenol Sine Systems AT SeriesTM Connectors at Future Electronics - IP68/69K rated, lightweight, and compatible with industry standards for rugged interconnect applications.
Montreal, Canada - May 30, 2025 - Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is pleased to announce the availability of the AT Series Connectors from Amphenol Sine Systems.
The AT Series is engineered for exceptional performance in harsh environments, featuring an IP68/69K rating (mated) for outstanding environmental sealing and retention. Available in 2, 3, 4, 6, 8, 12, 13 (Mixed), 15 (Mixed), and 18 positions, these connectors offer maximum flexibility for a wide range of interconnect needs.
Constructed from durable yet lightweight thermoplastic materials, the AT Series is a cost-effective and robust solution. It supports 14-22 AWG wire with size 16 contacts capable of handling up to 13A, making it highly adaptable for various applications.
The AT Series is also part of Amphenol Sine Systems' broader ecosystem of solutions, including the BoardLock, StructurePlus, HYPERBUSS, and PanelMate Series. With full compatibility across existing industry-standard products, customers can integrate or upgrade seamlessly without redesigning existing systems.
To learn more about Amphenol Sine Systems AT Series Connectors and explore the full range of available options, visit the dedicated landing page .
About Future Electronics
Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.
Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.
Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment