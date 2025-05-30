305 Wines Becomes Florida's Premier Destination For Japanese Sake

Guilherme "William" de Macedo, Master Sake Sommelier

Miami's top boutique wine shop leads the state with 100+ premium sake labels, educational events, and expert guidance from a Master Sake Sommelier.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 305 Wines, a boutique fine wine and sake shop located in South Miami, is proud to announce its distinction as Florida's leading retailer for premium Japanese sake . With over 100 labels in stock, 305 Wines offers the most comprehensive selection in the state, featuring top producers such as IWA 5, Dassai, Kirinzan, Jikon, Fuku Chitose, and Tatenokawa.The sake program at 305 Wines is led by Master Sake Sommelier Guilherme "William" de Macedo, who curates the store's diverse offerings and provides expert recommendations for both newcomers and collectors. "Sake is gaining momentum among wine drinkers, and we're here to guide that discovery," says de Macedo. "Our goal is to make premium sake approachable, educational, and exciting."305 Wines carries a wide variety of sake styles, including Junmai, Junmai Ginjo, Junmai Daiginjo, Nigori, sparkling, and rosé sake. The shop also offers a selection of different formats such as single-serve cans, half bottles, and gift-sized options, making it easy for customers to explore and share new styles. Jikon, one of the most sought-after and hard-to-find sake brands in Japan, is among the rare offerings available in-store.Regular sake tastings, pairing events, and classes are hosted on-site in collaboration with Florida Wine Academy, further cementing 305 Wines' role as an authority in Japanese sake. These events provide opportunities to explore food pairings, seasonal releases, and the cultural background of sake.Located at 8233 S Dixie Highway, Miami, FL 33143, 305 Wines offers in-store shopping, local delivery, and shipping across Florida. Whether you're seeking a rare bottle, a sake rosé for the weekend, or a unique gift, the 305 Wines team provides personalized service and deep product knowledge.For media inquiries or interviews with Guilherme de Macedo, please contact info@305wines.About 305 Wines305 Wines is a boutique wine and sake shop in South Miami, offering a curated selection of fine wines, rare bottles, and premium sake. Co-founded by Alessandra Esteves DipWSET and Guilherme de Macedo, the store is known for its educational events, expert staff, and strong community ties. Learn more at

Alessandra Esteves

305 Wines

+1 786-747-6627

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.