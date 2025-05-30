MUSIC ICON ART GARFUNKEL GIVES HISTORIC CONCERT IN TEL AVIV PERFORMING WITH SON ART GARFUNKEL JR BEFORE AN AUDIENCE OF TENS OF THOUSANDS AMIDST ROCKET FIRE
The emotional appearance of the family pair performing at Neshef Rock as Garfunkel & Garfunkel, soared on timeless classics including Bridge Over Troubled Water, The Sound of Silence, and Mrs. Robinson, weaving a musical thread between generations, resilience, and hope.
The family duo's most recent album, Garfunkel & Garfunkel Father and Son, is available worldwide from BMG. Art Garfunkel Jr. was reported by Rolling Stone as one of Germany's most successful artists and continues to extend his own audience.
"I am happy to be here in Israel," the 83-year-old performer told tens of thousands of cheering fans. " If Israel is in danger, the entire world is in danger ," Garfunkel told the audience. " We all must not allow fear to define or control us. I am here with my entire family. Music is my gift from God, and my son Art Jr. is carrying our torch of music forward. "
Adding to the emotional weight of the evening, Garfunkel also performed The Boxer alongside Israeli rocker Aviv Geffen , uniting two eras of musical expression in a rare collaboration.
Art was accompanied by his wife of many years, Kathryn "Kim" Luce Garfunkel -who is currently launching a new design and licensing initiative-and their younger son, Beau . The Garfunkel family's presence underscored the personal nature of this landmark event.
Notably, Garfunkel has largely stepped back from public appearances and media in recent years making this live concert from Israel a rare and powerful moment.
Media Contact:
Victoria Varela
[email protected]
SOURCE Carrberry Companies
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment