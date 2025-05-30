MENAFN - PR Newswire) Garfunkel was joined by his son,Prior to Garfunkel and Garfunkel taking the stage air raid sirens were heard due to missile fire reportedly targeting the concert in Tel Aviv. The father and son duo proceeded with their performance against a backdrop of missile interceptions.

The emotional appearance of the family pair performing at Neshef Rock as Garfunkel & Garfunkel, soared on timeless classics including Bridge Over Troubled Water, The Sound of Silence, and Mrs. Robinson, weaving a musical thread between generations, resilience, and hope.

The family duo's most recent album, Garfunkel & Garfunkel Father and Son, is available worldwide from BMG. Art Garfunkel Jr. was reported by Rolling Stone as one of Germany's most successful artists and continues to extend his own audience.

"I am happy to be here in Israel," the 83-year-old performer told tens of thousands of cheering fans. " If Israel is in danger, the entire world is in danger ," Garfunkel told the audience. " We all must not allow fear to define or control us. I am here with my entire family. Music is my gift from God, and my son Art Jr. is carrying our torch of music forward. "

Adding to the emotional weight of the evening, Garfunkel also performed The Boxer alongside Israeli rocker Aviv Geffen , uniting two eras of musical expression in a rare collaboration.

Art was accompanied by his wife of many years, Kathryn "Kim" Luce Garfunkel -who is currently launching a new design and licensing initiative-and their younger son, Beau . The Garfunkel family's presence underscored the personal nature of this landmark event.

Notably, Garfunkel has largely stepped back from public appearances and media in recent years making this live concert from Israel a rare and powerful moment.

Media Contact:

Victoria Varela

[email protected]

SOURCE Carrberry Companies