PARRIS Law Firm Attorney Patricia Oliver Recognized In Daily Journal's 2025 Top Women Lawyers List

LANCASTER, Calif., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parris Law Firm proudly announces that Patricia K. Oliver, who leads the firm's environmental litigation team, has been recognized in the Daily Journal's 2025 list of Top Women Lawyers in California. The recognition reflects her impact as a legal leader in environmental litigation and her diligent advocacy for affected communities.

With a distinguished career that has included high-impact environmental litigation, Patricia has been actively involved in securing breakthrough victories for communities affected by environmental hazards. She played a pivotal role on the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee in the Southern California Gas Leak cases, representing over 35,000 victims of the 2015 Aliso Canyon gas well blowout. Her efforts contributed to a historic $1.8 billion settlement, the largest in U.S. history for a natural gas release.

Patricia currently serves as liaison counsel for hundreds of individuals impacted by the Los Angeles Hyperion sewage spill and leads litigation for over a thousand residents affected by prolonged emissions from the Valley Generating Station

Her work in both the legal field and the community aligns with the values recognized by the Daily Journal in this annual list.

"Patricia doesn't just take on cases, she takes on causes," said Rex Parris, founder of Parris Law Firm. "Being recognized in the Daily Journal's Top Women Lawyers list this year is a well-earned recognition of the work she's done for people whose lives have been turned upside down by environmental disasters. I couldn't be prouder to have her leading some of the most important environmental cases in the country."

About PARRIS Law Firm

Founded in 1985, PARRIS Law Firm is one of California's most respected personal injury and employment law firms. With a reputation for groundbreaking verdicts and fierce client advocacy, PARRIS has recovered over $1.9 billion for its clients. To learn more, go to .

SOURCE PARRIS Law Firm

