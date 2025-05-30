PARRIS Law Firm Attorney Patricia Oliver Recognized In Daily Journal's 2025 Top Women Lawyers List
LANCASTER, Calif., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parris Law Firm proudly announces that Patricia K. Oliver, who leads the firm's environmental litigation team, has been recognized in the Daily Journal's 2025 list of Top Women Lawyers in California. The recognition reflects her impact as a legal leader in environmental litigation and her diligent advocacy for affected communities.
With a distinguished career that has included high-impact environmental litigation, Patricia has been actively involved in securing breakthrough victories for communities affected by environmental hazards. She played a pivotal role on the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee in the Southern California Gas Leak cases, representing over 35,000 victims of the 2015 Aliso Canyon gas well blowout. Her efforts contributed to a historic $1.8 billion settlement, the largest in U.S. history for a natural gas release.
Patricia currently serves as liaison counsel for hundreds of individuals impacted by the Los Angeles Hyperion sewage spill and leads litigation for over a thousand residents affected by prolonged emissions from the Valley Generating Station
Her work in both the legal field and the community aligns with the values recognized by the Daily Journal in this annual list.
"Patricia doesn't just take on cases, she takes on causes," said Rex Parris, founder of Parris Law Firm. "Being recognized in the Daily Journal's Top Women Lawyers list this year is a well-earned recognition of the work she's done for people whose lives have been turned upside down by environmental disasters. I couldn't be prouder to have her leading some of the most important environmental cases in the country."
About PARRIS Law Firm
Founded in 1985, PARRIS Law Firm is one of California's most respected personal injury and employment law firms. With a reputation for groundbreaking verdicts and fierce client advocacy, PARRIS has recovered over $1.9 billion for its clients. To learn more, go to .
SOURCE PARRIS Law FirmWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment