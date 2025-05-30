Early Warning Press Release Respecting The Acquisition Of Common Shares Of RAMM PHARMA Corp.
Immediately prior to the acquisition of the Purchased Shares, CEO exercised control or direction over 22,053,000 Common Shares, representing 18,47 % of the Company's outstanding Common Shares. Immediately following the acquisition of the Purchased Shares (the“ Acquisition ”), CEO holds 26,720,000 Common Shares representing 22,38 % of the outstanding Common Shares of the Company. CEO acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes. CEO may from time to time in the future, subject to and in accordance with applicable securities laws, acquire or dispose of securities of the Company for investment purposes.
The Acquisition was conducted in reliance on the“private agreement exemption” in section 4.2 of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids (“NI 62-104”) and as a result was exempt from the take-over bid requirements in Part 2 of NI 62-104. The Purchased Shares were acquired from not more than five sellers and at a price less than 115% of the market price of the Common Shares, in each case as calculated in accordance with NI 62-104.
A copy of the Early Warning Report filed by CEO will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at or may be obtained from José Roldan, Interim CFO, at ... .
+598 2513 9958
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment