Shale Oak Winery Announces 2025 Live Music Lineup In Paso Robles

Live music every Saturday May–October at Shale Oak Winery in Paso Robles. Free shows, local artists, wine, and a dog-friendly patio.

PASO ROBLES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Paso Robles, CA – May 30, 2025 – Shale Oak Winery is bringing back its summer tradition of live music on the patio. The 2025 Live Music Series kicks off Saturday, May 31, and runs through the end of October. Every Saturday afternoon from 1:00 to 4:00 PM, guests can enjoy live music performed by talented local musicians at one of Paso Robles' most laid-back wine destinations.

Shale Oak Winery sits just off Highway 46 West and is known for its architect-designed, sustainably built tasting room. It's also a dog-friendly winery, welcoming guests with four-legged companions. The shaded patio provides a relaxed setting where visitors can sip SIP-certified wines and enjoy performances that blend folk, soul, pop, Americana, and more.

This year's lineup includes both returning favorites and new acts. The season opens with Kenny Taylor, a crowd-pleaser known for his smooth vocals and acoustic charm. Other highlights include B & the Hive with their unique blend of indie rock and soul, and the high-energy 5 Alarm Band, always a local favorite for getting the crowd moving.

2025 Summer Lineup Highlights:

May 31 – Kenny Taylor

June 7 – 5 Alarm Band

June 14 – B & the Hive

June 21 – Five Parts Devil

June 28 – Will Breman

August 16 – Talie Copen

More dates and artists will be announced throughout the season. Each event is free and open to the public. There's no need to book a ticket-just show up, grab a seat, and enjoy. Visitors are encouraged to bring a picnic or grab local snacks on the way. Outside alcohol is not permitted, but wine is available by the glass or bottle during performances.

Shale Oak's wines are crafted using eco-conscious methods. The winery is SIP Certified, meaning it meets strict standards for sustainable farming and winemaking. The wines are made on-site from estate and locally sourced grapes. Whether you prefer a crisp white, a bold red, or a smooth blend, there's something on the tasting menu for every palate.

The winery's focus on sustainability doesn't stop with the wine. The tasting room was designed with reclaimed materials and energy-efficient systems. Solar panels help power the property, and water conservation is built into the daily operations. Even the landscaping is drought-tolerant, reflecting the winery's commitment to preserving the natural beauty of Paso Robles.

This mix of music, wine, and green values makes Shale Oak's summer concerts something special. Locals and travelers alike stop by to spend an afternoon listening to live music in a relaxed, friendly space. With views of the rolling hills and the sounds of guitars and vocals in the air, it's easy to forget the stress of the week.

The winery is also a favorite stop for dog owners . Shale Oak welcomes well-behaved dogs on leash in the outdoor seating areas. Staff keep water bowls filled, and many guests bring treats for their pups. It's part of the reason why Shale Oak has built a reputation as one of the most dog-friendly wineries in Paso Robles.

Shale Oak Winery is open Thursday through Monday, 11 AM to 5 PM. Music starts at 1:00 PM on Saturdays during the series. Seating is first-come, first-served, and while there's plenty of space, arriving early is a good idea for those who want the best view of the stage.

Visitors are encouraged to check the winery's website or social media for updates on performers, weather, and any special event details. Occasionally, additional events like food trucks or local vendor pop-ups are added to the lineup.

For those planning a wine-tasting tour through Paso Robles, Shale Oak is a convenient stop with a distinct character. Its combination of strong eco values, pet-friendliness, and live entertainment stands out in a region full of wineries.

Quick Recap:

Live music every Saturday from May 31 through October

Music from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Free admission

Dog-friendly patio

SIP-certified wines available for purchase

Sustainable, relaxed environment

Whether you're a Paso Robles local or visiting wine country for the first time, Shale Oak Winery offers an easygoing place to unwind with good music and even better wine.

Steve Burris

Shale Oak Winery

(805) 239-4800

