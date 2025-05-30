Wicked Fabulous Launches Vibrant New Website To Celebrate LGBTQ+ Identity And Expand Community Impact

Wicked Fabulous LGBTQ Jewelry and Apparel

HULL, MA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wicked Fabulous, the LGBTQ+-owned jewelry and apparel brand known for its bold self-expression and healing designs, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website. The updated online platform--reflects the company's evolving commitment to diversity, accessibility, and giving back to the LGBTQ+ community.

“This redesign isn't just about a new look-it's about making LGBTQ+ people feel seen, celebrated, and supported,” said David James, co-founder of Wicked Fabulous.“We've created a more inclusive, easy-to-navigate space that showcases who we are and what we stand for: individuality, healing, and community empowerment.”

The new site features streamlined navigation, improved mobile responsiveness, and an aesthetic that reflects both queer joy and spiritual balance. Visitors can explore collections of natural stone bracelets, zen-inspired jewelry, and LGBTQ+ pride accessories-all curated with meaning and intention.

Wicked Fabulous continues its mission-driven commitment by donating 10% of jewelry sales to LGBTQ+ youth charities.“We believe fashion can be a form of activism,” said [Co-Founder/Husband Marc James], co-founder and partner in business and life for over 24 years.“This launch is part of a bigger purpose-to use creativity and commerce to uplift and give back.” This year we have chosen Hull Pride to donate 10% of our profits earned from the month of May. We have decided to donate 10% of our profits for the month of June to Boston Pride for the People.

As Pride Month unfolds, the team at Wicked Fabulous hopes their renewed digital space inspires confidence, healing, and visibility across the LGBTQ+ spectrum.

About Wicked Fabulous

Founded and operated by a proud gay couple in Hull, Massachusetts, Wicked Fabulous offers healing and protection bracelets, meaningful LGBTQ+ accessories, and apparel designed to spark joy, authenticity, and connection. Every item is created with care-and a fierce love for both style and community.

