Tires Recycled Into New Heat-Resistant Roads For Pilgrims

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Eco-conscious walkways made from recycled tyres offer cooler, softer routes in Mecca

Mecca:

Saudi local authorities inaugurated an expanded, climate-controlled pedestrian walkway to prepare for the Hajj, which starts Wednesday, June 4th. This initiative aims to improve the comfort and accessibility of millions of pilgrims, including those with disabilities. Additionally, environmentalists commend the project for its innovative employment of recycled materials and dedication to sustainable infrastructure in a significant global religious hub.

According to the Roads General Authority, the cooled roads initiative has grown 82% since its launch in 2023. More than 84,000 square metres of roads in Arafat have been resurfaced using heat-reflective and recycled materials that lower surface temperatures by approximately 12°C and reflect 30–40% more sunlight during morning hours. These features help reduce urban heat island effects and provide a cooler, more comfortable experience for pilgrims in peak summer conditions.

A key aspect of the project is the use of rubberised asphalt made from recycled car tyres obtained from local landfills. Saudi Arabia discards more than 23 million used tyres each year. Transforming these tyres into road materials mitigates environmental risks, prevents the release of toxic leachates, and lowers emissions from both incineration and prolonged degradation.

The coverage of flexible rubber surfaces has increased by 33%, now totaling 16,000 square metres. The latest section stretches from Namira Mosque to Arafat Train Station, offering a softer walking surface that enhances comfort and safety, particularly for elderly pilgrims.

Additional features include a green corridor along a 1,200-metre stretch, with tree planting, air-cooling mist systems, and water fountains installed in collaboration with the local charities to improve air quality and heat relief.

A 4,000-metre pedestrian path leading to Mount Arafat has also been completed. It uses the same cooled, low-vibration paving to support individuals with disabilities and their companions.