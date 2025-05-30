Qatar Condemns Israel's Approval Of Construction Of 22 New Settlements In West Bank

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar strongly condemned the Israeli occupation authorities' approval of the construction of 22 new settlements in the occupied West Bank, considering it a flagrant violation of international legitimacy resolutions, particularly Security Council Resolution 2334, and a blatant assault on the rights of the Palestinian people.

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the need for the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities to compel Israel to halt its settlement policy in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Ministry reiterated the State of Qatar's firm and consistent position in support of the Palestinian cause and the steadfastness of the brotherly Palestinian people, based on international legitimacy resolutions and the two-state solution, ensuring the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

