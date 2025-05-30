Empowering Pet Parents And Professionals Nationwide To Enrich And Extend The Lives Of Dogs With Cancer

United States - The Drake Dog Cancer Foundation LLC & Academy , founded by holistic health expert Dr. Amber L. Drake , is leading a groundbreaking nationwide initiative to combat canine cancer with compassion, education, and innovation. Through its accessible, science-backed resources and professional certificate programs, the Foundation is reshaping how pet parents and veterinary professionals support dogs diagnosed with cancer-from prevention through end-of-life care.

At a time when cancer remains the leading cause of death in dogs over the age of 10, the Foundation's work has never been more critical. By bridging the gap between traditional veterinary care and holistic wellness approaches, the Drake Dog Cancer Foundation is inspiring hope and offering practical tools for families navigating one of the most difficult journeys in a pet's life.

A Nationwide Movement Rooted in Full-Spectrum Education

The Foundation's mission is grounded in full-spectrum, integrative education that combines conventional veterinary knowledge with holistic healing. At the core of this mission is the Drake Dog Cancer Academy-an online, self-paced educational platform that offers professional and personal development opportunities for individuals committed to improving the lives of dogs with cancer.

Available Programs Include:



Pet Grief Coach Certificate

Dog Cancer Coach Certificate

Canine Nutrition Certificate Feeding Dogs with Cancer (a free course for pet parents)

These programs are designed not only for veterinary professionals and pet wellness practitioners but also for devoted pet parents who wish to gain in-depth knowledge and take proactive steps in their dogs' care journeys. The flexibility and affordability of the courses make them widely accessible to individuals across the United States.

A Compassionate Community of Over 4,000 Members

Beyond education, the Foundation is home to a powerful and growing community. Its Facebook Group , connected to the official Drake Dog Cancer Foundation Facebook Page, has surpassed 4,000 members and continues to serve as a sanctuary of support and shared experience. Within this online community, members:



Share personal stories of triumph and loss

Ask questions related to cancer care Exchange resources, tips, and emotional support

This compassionate network ensures that no pet parent ever feels alone when facing a canine cancer diagnosis.

Empowerment Through Affordable Resources

The Foundation's commitment to accessibility and affordability underscores its broader mission of impact. Every pet parent-regardless of background or budget-deserves the tools and knowledge to make informed decisions about their dog's care.

As part of this effort, the Drake Dog Cancer Shop on Etsy offers thoughtfully designed resources including:



Cancer Care Planners Wellness Journals

These tools empower pet owners to track symptoms, treatments, and nutritional plans, enabling a more informed and organized approach to cancer management.

A Message from Dr. Amber L. Drake

“A cancer diagnosis doesn't mean it's the end,” says Dr. Amber L. Drake , Founder and Director of the Drake Dog Cancer Foundation.“With the right information and support, pet parents and professionals can work together to give dogs a better quality of life-often with more time than they ever thought possible. Our mission is to make that knowledge available to everyone who needs it.”

Contact Information

Drake Dog Cancer Foundation LLC & Academy

Dr. Amber L. Drake

Email: ...

Website:

Phone: (941) 312-1437

Social Media:

Facebook: facebook/dogcancerfoundation

Instagram: @dramberldrak